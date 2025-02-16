Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 2270% YOY, profit at ₹2.37 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025:Warren Tea declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a remarkable profit increase of 2270% year-over-year despite a revenue decline of 0%. The company's profit stood at ₹2.37 crore, while revenue remained stagnant at ₹0 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Warren Tea's revenue also declined by 0%, but profit surged by 470.31%. This significant profit rise reflects the company's operational efficiency and cost management strategies.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.55% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 2.22% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs that the company must manage moving forward.
The operating income reported a decrease of 3.9% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which could be a concern for investors looking for sustainable growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹1.98, marking a staggering increase of 2375% year-over-year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.
Warren Tea has delivered -3.61% return in the last week, -5.87% return in the last 6 months, and -16.47% year-to-date, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, Warren Tea boasts a market capitalization of ₹58.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹86 and a low of ₹35.66, underscoring the volatility of its stock performance.
Warren Tea Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.46
|0.44
|+4.55%
|0.45
|+2.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.12
|-25%
|0.03
|+200%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.8
|0.77
|+3.9%
|0.77
|+3.9%
|Operating Income
|-0.8
|-0.77
|-3.9%
|-0.77
|-3.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.53
|-0.37
|+513.51%
|-0.09
|+1800%
|Net Income
|2.37
|-0.64
|+470.31%
|0.1
|+2270%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.98
|-0.54
|+466.67%
|0.08
|+2375%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹2.37Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0Cr