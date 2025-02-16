Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 2270% YOY, profit at ₹2.37 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025:Warren Tea declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a remarkable profit increase of 2270% year-over-year despite a revenue decline of 0%. The company's profit stood at ₹2.37 crore, while revenue remained stagnant at ₹0 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Warren Tea's revenue also declined by 0%, but profit surged by 470.31%. This significant profit rise reflects the company's operational efficiency and cost management strategies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.55% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 2.22% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs that the company must manage moving forward.

The operating income reported a decrease of 3.9% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which could be a concern for investors looking for sustainable growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached ₹1.98, marking a staggering increase of 2375% year-over-year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.

Warren Tea has delivered -3.61% return in the last week, -5.87% return in the last 6 months, and -16.47% year-to-date, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Warren Tea boasts a market capitalization of ₹58.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹86 and a low of ₹35.66, underscoring the volatility of its stock performance.

Warren Tea Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.46 0.44 +4.55% 0.45 +2.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.12 -25% 0.03 +200% Total Operating Expense 0.8 0.77 +3.9% 0.77 +3.9% Operating Income -0.8 -0.77 -3.9% -0.77 -3.9% Net Income Before Taxes 1.53 -0.37 +513.51% -0.09 +1800% Net Income 2.37 -0.64 +470.31% 0.1 +2270% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.98 -0.54 +466.67% 0.08 +2375%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.