Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 2270% YOY, profit at ₹2.37 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Warren Tea Q3 Results 2025:Warren Tea declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a remarkable profit increase of 2270% year-over-year despite a revenue decline of 0%. The company's profit stood at 2.37 crore, while revenue remained stagnant at 0 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Warren Tea's revenue also declined by 0%, but profit surged by 470.31%. This significant profit rise reflects the company's operational efficiency and cost management strategies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.55% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 2.22% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs that the company must manage moving forward.

The operating income reported a decrease of 3.9% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, which could be a concern for investors looking for sustainable growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 reached 1.98, marking a staggering increase of 2375% year-over-year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.

Warren Tea has delivered -3.61% return in the last week, -5.87% return in the last 6 months, and -16.47% year-to-date, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Warren Tea boasts a market capitalization of 58.02 crore, with a 52-week high of 86 and a low of 35.66, underscoring the volatility of its stock performance.

Warren Tea Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.460.44+4.55%0.45+2.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.12-25%0.03+200%
Total Operating Expense0.80.77+3.9%0.77+3.9%
Operating Income-0.8-0.77-3.9%-0.77-3.9%
Net Income Before Taxes1.53-0.37+513.51%-0.09+1800%
Net Income2.37-0.64+470.31%0.1+2270%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.98-0.54+466.67%0.08+2375%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
