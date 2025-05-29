Water and sewerage infra player EMS post ₹46.92 cr profit in Q4 FY25

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal dip in profit after tax at ₹46.92 crore in three months ended March 2025.

The company had a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹47.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to ₹272 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25 from ₹246 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal, the Ghaziabad-based firm said in a stock exchange filing.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, EMS posted a 20.38 per cent increase in PAT to ₹184 crore from ₹152.66 crore in the preceding fiscal and revenue from operations grew 22 per cent to ₹965.83 crore in FY25 from ₹793.31 crore in the previous financial year.

"We have witnessed growth in our revenues and profits during the quarter and year ended March,31st, 2025. Our growing orderbook size not only reflects our extensive expertise in sewerage solutions and water supply systems but is also a testament of growing faith in our capabilities as a turnkey EPC player. This positions us favourably for substantial growth in the coming quarters," Ramveer Singh, Chairman of EMS, said.

Incorporated in 2010, EMS Ltd provides a range of services, including EPC and O&M in sewerage solutions, water supply systems, and wastewater schemes for government authorities and local municipal bodies.