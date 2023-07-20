'We still have a hiring target, but…': What Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said while announcing Q1 results1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Infosys Q1 results show attrition numbers and demand environment will shape hiring decisions. Company has not announced hiring targets at this time.
Infosys Ltd. announced its Q1 results on Thursday, noting that attrition numbers and the demand environment would shape hiring decisions for the rest of the year.
