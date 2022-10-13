Weak rural demand to hit earnings2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:15 AM IST
- The urban markets witnessed a revival in volume growth while rural markets saw slower recovery in the quarter
NEW DELHI : Sluggish demand in rural areas and steep inflation could drag down volumes for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the September quarter, but they are expected to report revenue growth on the back of price hikes, said analysts. However, margins may remain under pressure despite softening raw-material prices towards the end of the quarter.