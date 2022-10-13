Weak rural demand to hit earnings

“Sales growth in Q2 FY23 will largely be led by price hikes as volumes for most categories are negatively impacted by grammage reduction, high consumer price index inflation, and a sustained slowdown in rural demand. However, the prices of key commodities such as crude and palm oil have eased in the recent weeks, but they are unlikely to benefit margins in 2QFY23 as the decline came in only towards the end of the quarter," Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts said in a preview of the September quarter earnings. Consumer goods companies had reported 10.9% rise in June quarter sales. However, volumes remained under pressure, dipping 0.7% year-on-year, but improved sequentially, according to data released by NielsenIQ in August.