Weizmann Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.12% YoY

Weizmann declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.41% & the profit increased by 58.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.05% and the profit increased by 39.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.56% q-o-q & increased by 41.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.93% q-o-q & increased by 27.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.14% Y-o-Y.

Weizmann has delivered 10.59% return in the last 1 week, 26.03% return in the last 6 months, and 4% YTD return.

Currently, Weizmann has a market cap of ₹189.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹155 & ₹75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weizmann Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.42 30.57 -7.05% 29.42 -3.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.68 2.96 -9.56% 1.89 +41.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.65 0.66 -1.19% 0.77 -15.82% Total Operating Expense 25.89 27.66 -6.43% 27.43 -5.64% Operating Income 2.53 2.91 -12.93% 1.99 +27.31% Net Income Before Taxes 2.76 2.79 -1.11% 1.83 +50.28% Net Income 2.45 1.76 +39.05% 1.55 +58.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 1.11 +38.74% 0.98 +57.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.45Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹28.42Cr

