Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Weizmann Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.12% YoY

Weizmann Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.12% YoY

Livemint

Weizmann Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.41% YoY & profit increased by 58.12% YoY

Weizmann Q3 FY24 Results Live

Weizmann declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.41% & the profit increased by 58.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.05% and the profit increased by 39.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.56% q-o-q & increased by 41.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.93% q-o-q & increased by 27.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.14% Y-o-Y.

Weizmann has delivered 10.59% return in the last 1 week, 26.03% return in the last 6 months, and 4% YTD return.

Currently, Weizmann has a market cap of 189.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 155 & 75 respectively.

Weizmann Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.4230.57-7.05%29.42-3.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.682.96-9.56%1.89+41.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.650.66-1.19%0.77-15.82%
Total Operating Expense25.8927.66-6.43%27.43-5.64%
Operating Income2.532.91-12.93%1.99+27.31%
Net Income Before Taxes2.762.79-1.11%1.83+50.28%
Net Income2.451.76+39.05%1.55+58.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.541.11+38.74%0.98+57.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.45Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹28.42Cr

