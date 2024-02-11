Weizmann Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.12% YoY

Weizmann declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.41% & the profit increased by 58.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.05% and the profit increased by 39.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.56% q-o-q & increased by 41.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.93% q-o-q & increased by 27.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 57.14% Y-o-Y.
Weizmann has delivered 10.59% return in the last 1 week, 26.03% return in the last 6 months, and 4% YTD return.
Currently, Weizmann has a market cap of ₹189.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹155 & ₹75 respectively.
Weizmann Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.42
|30.57
|-7.05%
|29.42
|-3.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.68
|2.96
|-9.56%
|1.89
|+41.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.65
|0.66
|-1.19%
|0.77
|-15.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.89
|27.66
|-6.43%
|27.43
|-5.64%
|Operating Income
|2.53
|2.91
|-12.93%
|1.99
|+27.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.76
|2.79
|-1.11%
|1.83
|+50.28%
|Net Income
|2.45
|1.76
|+39.05%
|1.55
|+58.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|1.11
|+38.74%
|0.98
|+57.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.45Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹28.42Cr
