Weizmann Q3 Results 2025:Weizmann declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 0.56% & the profit decreased by 18.78% YoY. Profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹28.58 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.1% and the profit decreased by 11.56%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.03% q-o-q & increased by 17.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.62% q-o-q & increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.26 for Q3 which decreased by 18.18% Y-o-Y.
Weizmann has delivered -5.11% return in the last 1 week, -5.98% return in last 6 months and -15.31% YTD return.
Currently the Weizmann has a market cap of ₹186.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹161.99 & ₹85.5 respectively.
Weizmann Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.58
|31.44
|-9.1%
|28.42
|+0.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.14
|2.88
|+9.03%
|2.68
|+17.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.71
|0.7
|+1.43%
|0.65
|+9.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.1
|28.34
|-11.43%
|25.89
|-3.05%
|Operating Income
|3.48
|3.09
|+12.62%
|2.53
|+37.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.19
|3.03
|+5.28%
|2.76
|+15.58%
|Net Income
|1.99
|2.25
|-11.56%
|2.45
|-18.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.26
|1.42
|-11.27%
|1.54
|-18.18%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
