Weizmann Q3 Results 2025:Weizmann declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 0.56% & the profit decreased by 18.78% YoY. Profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹28.58 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.1% and the profit decreased by 11.56%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.03% q-o-q & increased by 17.16% Y-o-Y.

Weizmann Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 12.62% q-o-q & increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.26 for Q3 which decreased by 18.18% Y-o-Y.

Weizmann has delivered -5.11% return in the last 1 week, -5.98% return in last 6 months and -15.31% YTD return.

Currently the Weizmann has a market cap of ₹186.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹161.99 & ₹85.5 respectively.

Weizmann Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.58 31.44 -9.1% 28.42 +0.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.14 2.88 +9.03% 2.68 +17.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.71 0.7 +1.43% 0.65 +9.23% Total Operating Expense 25.1 28.34 -11.43% 25.89 -3.05% Operating Income 3.48 3.09 +12.62% 2.53 +37.55% Net Income Before Taxes 3.19 3.03 +5.28% 2.76 +15.58% Net Income 1.99 2.25 -11.56% 2.45 -18.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.26 1.42 -11.27% 1.54 -18.18%