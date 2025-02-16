Weizmann Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 18.78% YOY, profit at ₹1.99 crore and revenue at ₹28.58 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Weizmann Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Weizmann Q3 Results 2025:Weizmann declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 0.56% & the profit decreased by 18.78% YoY. Profit at 1.99 crore and revenue at 28.58 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.1% and the profit decreased by 11.56%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.03% q-o-q & increased by 17.16% Y-o-Y.

Weizmann Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 12.62% q-o-q & increased by 37.55% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 1.26 for Q3 which decreased by 18.18% Y-o-Y.

Weizmann has delivered -5.11% return in the last 1 week, -5.98% return in last 6 months and -15.31% YTD return.

Currently the Weizmann has a market cap of 186.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 161.99 & 85.5 respectively.

Weizmann Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.5831.44-9.1%28.42+0.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.142.88+9.03%2.68+17.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.710.7+1.43%0.65+9.23%
Total Operating Expense25.128.34-11.43%25.89-3.05%
Operating Income3.483.09+12.62%2.53+37.55%
Net Income Before Taxes3.193.03+5.28%2.76+15.58%
Net Income1.992.25-11.56%2.45-18.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.261.42-11.27%1.54-18.18%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.99Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹28.58Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
