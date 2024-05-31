Weizmann Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.85% YOY

Weizmann Q4 Results Live : Weizmann announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.69% year-over-year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 64.85% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Weizmann experienced a growth in revenue by 7.82%, but a decrease in profit by 25.83%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.75% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.17% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for the company was up by 8.51% sequentially and increased by 1.81% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.14, marking a significant 63.7% increase year-over-year.

Weizmann's recent performance in the market includes a -0.8% return in the last week, a -1.75% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.65% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Weizmann holds a market capitalization of ₹187.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹155 and ₹85.5 respectively.

Weizmann Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.64 28.42 +7.82% 37.68 -18.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.66 2.68 -0.75% 2.93 -9.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.64 0.65 -1.05% 0.78 -17.16% Total Operating Expense 27.89 25.89 +7.75% 34.98 -20.27% Operating Income 2.75 2.53 +8.51% 2.7 +1.81% Net Income Before Taxes 2.71 2.76 -1.6% 2.52 +7.59% Net Income 1.81 2.45 -25.83% 1.1 +64.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 1.54 -25.97% 0.7 +63.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.81Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹30.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!