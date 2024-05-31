Hello User
Weizmann Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.85% YOY

Weizmann Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.85% YOY

Weizmann Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 18.69% YoY & profit increased by 64.85% YoY

Weizmann Q4 Results Live

Weizmann Q4 Results Live : Weizmann announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.69% year-over-year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 64.85% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Weizmann experienced a growth in revenue by 7.82%, but a decrease in profit by 25.83%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.75% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.17% year-over-year.

Operating income for the company was up by 8.51% sequentially and increased by 1.81% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.14, marking a significant 63.7% increase year-over-year.

Weizmann's recent performance in the market includes a -0.8% return in the last week, a -1.75% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.65% year-to-date return.

As of now, Weizmann holds a market capitalization of 187.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 155 and 85.5 respectively.

Weizmann Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.6428.42+7.82%37.68-18.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.662.68-0.75%2.93-9.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.640.65-1.05%0.78-17.16%
Total Operating Expense27.8925.89+7.75%34.98-20.27%
Operating Income2.752.53+8.51%2.7+1.81%
Net Income Before Taxes2.712.76-1.6%2.52+7.59%
Net Income1.812.45-25.83%1.1+64.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.141.54-25.97%0.7+63.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.81Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.64Cr

