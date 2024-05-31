Weizmann Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.85% YOY

Weizmann Q4 Results Live : Weizmann announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 18.69% year-over-year. However, the company saw a significant increase in profit by 64.85% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Weizmann experienced a growth in revenue by 7.82%, but a decrease in profit by 25.83%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 0.75% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.17% year-over-year.
Operating income for the company was up by 8.51% sequentially and increased by 1.81% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.14, marking a significant 63.7% increase year-over-year.
Weizmann's recent performance in the market includes a -0.8% return in the last week, a -1.75% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.65% year-to-date return.
As of now, Weizmann holds a market capitalization of ₹187.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹155 and ₹85.5 respectively.
Weizmann Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.64
|28.42
|+7.82%
|37.68
|-18.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.66
|2.68
|-0.75%
|2.93
|-9.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.64
|0.65
|-1.05%
|0.78
|-17.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|27.89
|25.89
|+7.75%
|34.98
|-20.27%
|Operating Income
|2.75
|2.53
|+8.51%
|2.7
|+1.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.71
|2.76
|-1.6%
|2.52
|+7.59%
|Net Income
|1.81
|2.45
|-25.83%
|1.1
|+64.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.14
|1.54
|-25.97%
|0.7
|+63.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.81Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹30.64Cr
