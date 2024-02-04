Welcast Steels Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.23Cr, Revenue increased by 2.44% YoY

Welcast Steels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.44% & the profit came at ₹1.23cr. It is noteworthy that Welcast Steels had declared a loss of ₹0.37cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.48% q-o-q & increased by 12.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 106.53% q-o-q & increased by 282.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.23 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 433.85% Y-o-Y.
Welcast Steels has delivered a 2.78% return in the last 1 week, 104.76% return in the last 6 months, and 4.65% YTD return.
Currently, Welcast Steels has a market cap of ₹98.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1648 & ₹533 respectively.
Welcast Steels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.17
|25.92
|-22.19%
|19.69
|+2.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.86
|1.97
|-5.48%
|1.66
|+12.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.19
|0.18
|+6.65%
|0.23
|-14.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.97
|25.33
|-25.14%
|20.34
|-6.77%
|Operating Income
|1.2
|0.58
|+106.53%
|-0.66
|+282.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.63
|2.79
|-41.41%
|-0.5
|+429.61%
|Net Income
|1.23
|2.09
|-41.21%
|-0.37
|+433.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.23
|32.7
|-41.19%
|-5.76
|+433.85%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹20.17Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!