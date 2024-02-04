Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Welcast Steels Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.23Cr, Revenue increased by 2.44% YoY

Welcast Steels Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.23Cr, Revenue increased by 2.44% YoY

Livemint

Welcast Steels Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 2.44% YoY & profit at 1.23Cr

Welcast Steels Q3 FY24 Results Live

Welcast Steels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.44% & the profit came at 1.23cr. It is noteworthy that Welcast Steels had declared a loss of 0.37cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.48% q-o-q & increased by 12.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 106.53% q-o-q & increased by 282.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.23 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 433.85% Y-o-Y.

Welcast Steels has delivered a 2.78% return in the last 1 week, 104.76% return in the last 6 months, and 4.65% YTD return.

Currently, Welcast Steels has a market cap of 98.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1648 & 533 respectively.

Welcast Steels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.1725.92-22.19%19.69+2.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.861.97-5.48%1.66+12.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.190.18+6.65%0.23-14.3%
Total Operating Expense18.9725.33-25.14%20.34-6.77%
Operating Income1.20.58+106.53%-0.66+282.29%
Net Income Before Taxes1.632.79-41.41%-0.5+429.61%
Net Income1.232.09-41.21%-0.37+433.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.2332.7-41.19%-5.76+433.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹20.17Cr

