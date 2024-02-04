Welcast Steels Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.23Cr, Revenue increased by 2.44% YoY

Welcast Steels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.44% & the profit came at ₹1.23cr. It is noteworthy that Welcast Steels had declared a loss of ₹0.37cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.48% q-o-q & increased by 12.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 106.53% q-o-q & increased by 282.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.23 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 433.85% Y-o-Y.

Welcast Steels has delivered a 2.78% return in the last 1 week, 104.76% return in the last 6 months, and 4.65% YTD return.

Currently, Welcast Steels has a market cap of ₹98.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1648 & ₹533 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welcast Steels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.17 25.92 -22.19% 19.69 +2.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.86 1.97 -5.48% 1.66 +12.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.19 0.18 +6.65% 0.23 -14.3% Total Operating Expense 18.97 25.33 -25.14% 20.34 -6.77% Operating Income 1.2 0.58 +106.53% -0.66 +282.29% Net Income Before Taxes 1.63 2.79 -41.41% -0.5 +429.61% Net Income 1.23 2.09 -41.21% -0.37 +433.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.23 32.7 -41.19% -5.76 +433.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹20.17Cr

