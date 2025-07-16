Wells Fargo Investors Skeptical of Bank’s Post-Cap Growth Story

(Bloomberg) -- Investors eager for a growth story from Wells Fargo & Co. after its long-anticipated release from a Federal Reserve asset cap might now be wondering if they priced in such an outcome too early.

The country’s fourth-largest bank just did something it hasn’t been able to do for more than seven years: cross the $1.95 trillion asset mark. Its total assets stood at $1.98 trillion at the end of the second quarter. The central bank said in early June that it lifted the shackle, which restricted Wells Fargo from growing beyond its size at the end of 2017.

Analysts pushed Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf on the lender’s second-quarter earnings call to provide updates on financial targets, but he reiterated previous comments that the asset cap lift doesn’t work like turning off a light switch, changing things dramatically all at once.

“We never wanted to lead people to believe that there’d be any major change in the next week, the next month or next quarter, but it certainly does open options for us to grow and increase returns beyond what we’ve seen in the past,” Scharf said on the call Tuesday.

Investors responded poorly to the story, as well as Wells Fargo’s lowering of its full-year guidance for net interest income after another quarter of tepid NII growth. By midafternoon, its shares were on track to post the biggest decline on an earnings day in four years, slumping 6.2% at 2:43 p.m. in New York. That also made it the KBW Bank Index’s second-worst performer for the day.

On the conference call, executives laid out growth plans for auto and credit card loans and said they’d pursue deposits more aggressively. They also said they’d allocate more of Wells Fargo’s balance sheet for trading and underwriting. But the lower full-year NII outlook drew questions about how fast the growth initiatives can be translated into results amid economic and markets trends the bank doesn’t control.

“You used to previously say that your NII guide assumes the asset cap remains in place, and now we relax that assumption, the outlook is a little worse,” Truist Securities analyst John McDonald said on the call.

The growth ambition also raises concerns that company investments may be made at the cost of reducing returns to shareholders, Bank of America Corp. analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said on the call. Scharf responded that management didn’t “mean to imply at all that we will sacrifice returns for growth.”

The Fed imposed the sanction as regulators had grown frustrated with the pace of Wells Fargo’s cleanup of a series of scandals that began with fake accounts across its branch network and later multiplied across business lines. The punishment proved costly — by one measure it caused Wells Fargo to miss out on almost $39 billion of profits.

“For us, this is an incredibly interesting and fun time,” Scharf said. “I think we’ve started to show the things that we’re doing, that we have the ability to drive higher revenues across the company, regardless of what’s happened in the NII cycle.”

