Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises on higher interest income
Wells Fargo is working to fix a six-year-old scandal over sales practices that led to hefty fines and an asset cap imposed by the Fed.
Wells Fargo's profit rose in the third quarter as the U.S. lender benefited from customers paying higher interest on loans. The swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years aimed at reining in sticky inflation has buoyed banks' interest income.
