Wells Fargo’s quarterly profit soars 86%

Still, rising rates are beginning to weigh on Wells Fargo’s mortgage originations, the largest of any bank in the country. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rose to its highest level since March 2020 this week. Higher rates shrink the pool of borrowers who could save on their monthly mortgage payments by refinancing. They can also reduce demand from potential home buyers, who are already facing record price increases.

