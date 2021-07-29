Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Welspun Corp Q1 net profit jumps 80% to 97 crore

Welspun Corp Q1 net profit jumps 80% to 97 crore

Welspun's expenses in the June quarter declined to 1,205.53 crore, as compared to 1,970.16 crore in year-ago period
1 min read . 08:31 PM IST PTI

Welspun saw its total income in the quarter under review decline to 1,336.49 crore from 2,085.42 crore a year ago

Welspun Corp on Thursday reported an over 80 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to 97.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had registered a net profit of 53.92 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its total income in the quarter under review fell to 1,336.49 crore from 2,085.42 crore a year ago, Welspun Corp Limited said in a BSE filing.

The company's expenses in the said quarter declined to 1,205.53 crore, as compared to 1,970.16 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal.

In a statement, Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said, "Our performance has been stable despite the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand is expected to recover supported by the government's thrust on creating water supply and gas pipeline infrastructure."

“We have built a solid foundation with our strong cash reserves, ESG initiatives and business diversification plans, and are confident about our future growth prospects."

Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, is a leading welded line pipe manufacturer. According to the statement, the current global order book of the company stands at 487 KMT (kilometric tonnes) valued at 4,500 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

