Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.8% YOY

Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : Welspun Corp declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.61% & the profit increased by 13.8% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.07% and the profit decreased by 8.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.77% q-o-q & increased by 23.45% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 34.82% q-o-q & decreased by 26.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.23 for Q4 which increased by 14.75% Y-o-Y. Welspun Corp has delivered -0.25% return in the last 1 week, 13.43% return in the last 6 months, and 9.74% YTD return.
Currently, Welspun Corp has a market cap of ₹15735.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹631.9 & ₹253.15 respectively. As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹5.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.
Welspun Corp Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4461.17
|4749.71
|-6.07%
|4070.15
|+9.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|234.73
|249.11
|-5.77%
|190.14
|+23.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|86.77
|89.55
|-3.1%
|91.24
|-4.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|4217.79
|4376.29
|-3.62%
|3740.84
|+12.75%
|Operating Income
|243.38
|373.42
|-34.82%
|329.31
|-26.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|347.11
|372.68
|-6.86%
|325.41
|+6.67%
|Net Income
|268.48
|291.86
|-8.01%
|235.93
|+13.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.23
|11.13
|-8.09%
|8.91
|+14.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹268.48Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4461.17Cr
