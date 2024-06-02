Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.8% YOY

Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : Welspun Corp declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.61% & the profit increased by 13.8% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.07% and the profit decreased by 8.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.77% q-o-q & increased by 23.45% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 34.82% q-o-q & decreased by 26.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.23 for Q4 which increased by 14.75% Y-o-Y. Welspun Corp has delivered -0.25% return in the last 1 week, 13.43% return in the last 6 months, and 9.74% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Welspun Corp has a market cap of ₹15735.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹631.9 & ₹253.15 respectively. As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹5.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Welspun Corp Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4461.17 4749.71 -6.07% 4070.15 +9.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 234.73 249.11 -5.77% 190.14 +23.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 86.77 89.55 -3.1% 91.24 -4.9% Total Operating Expense 4217.79 4376.29 -3.62% 3740.84 +12.75% Operating Income 243.38 373.42 -34.82% 329.31 -26.09% Net Income Before Taxes 347.11 372.68 -6.86% 325.41 +6.67% Net Income 268.48 291.86 -8.01% 235.93 +13.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.23 11.13 -8.09% 8.91 +14.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹268.48Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4461.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!