Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.8% YOY

Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.8% YOY

Livemint

Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.61% YoY & profit increased by 13.8% YoY

Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live

Welspun Corp Q4 Results Live : Welspun Corp declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.61% & the profit increased by 13.8% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.07% and the profit decreased by 8.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.77% q-o-q & increased by 23.45% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 34.82% q-o-q & decreased by 26.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.23 for Q4 which increased by 14.75% Y-o-Y. Welspun Corp has delivered -0.25% return in the last 1 week, 13.43% return in the last 6 months, and 9.74% YTD return.

Currently, Welspun Corp has a market cap of 15735.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 631.9 & 253.15 respectively. As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of 5.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Welspun Corp Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4461.174749.71-6.07%4070.15+9.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total234.73249.11-5.77%190.14+23.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.7789.55-3.1%91.24-4.9%
Total Operating Expense4217.794376.29-3.62%3740.84+12.75%
Operating Income243.38373.42-34.82%329.31-26.09%
Net Income Before Taxes347.11372.68-6.86%325.41+6.67%
Net Income268.48291.86-8.01%235.93+13.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.2311.13-8.09%8.91+14.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹268.48Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4461.17Cr

