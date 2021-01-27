Welspun India Q3 results: Profit rises over two fold to 174 crore

NEW DELHI : Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹174.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹2,049.71 crore as against ₹1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

It said during the quarter under review its plants at Vapi and Anjar operated at peak capacities.

"Bath linen sales volume grew by 17% year-on-year, bed linen sales volume grew by 43% year-on-year and rugs and carpets sales volume grew by 28% year-on-year," it added.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 3% higher at ₹68.75 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via