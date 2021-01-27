Welspun India Q3 results: Profit rises over two fold to 174 crore

Welspun India Q3 results: Profit rises over two fold to ₹174 crore1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 05:12 PM IST
Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹2,049.71 crore as against ₹1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.
NEW DELHI : Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹174.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal.
It said during the quarter under review its plants at Vapi and Anjar operated at peak capacities.
"Bath linen sales volume grew by 17% year-on-year, bed linen sales volume grew by 43% year-on-year and rugs and carpets sales volume grew by 28% year-on-year," it added.
Shares of Welspun India were trading 3% higher at ₹68.75 apiece on BSE.
