Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Welspun India Q3 results: Profit rises over two fold to 174 crore
Welspun India posted a net profit of Rs208.68 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Photo: Mint

Welspun India Q3 results: Profit rises over two fold to 174 crore

1 min read . 05:12 PM IST PTI

Total income during the quarter under review stood at 2,049.71 crore as against 1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

NEW DELHI : Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at 174.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Home textiles major Welspun India on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at 174.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

Total income during the quarter under review stood at 2,049.71 crore as against 1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

It said during the quarter under review its plants at Vapi and Anjar operated at peak capacities. 

"Bath linen sales volume grew by 17% year-on-year, bed linen sales volume grew by 43% year-on-year and rugs and carpets sales volume grew by 28% year-on-year," it added.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 3% higher at 68.75 apiece on BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.