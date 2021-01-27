Welspun India posted a net profit of Rs208.68 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Photo: Mint

Welspun India Q3 results: Profit rises over two fold to ₹ 174 crore

PTI

Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹2,049.71 crore as against ₹1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.