Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.44% YOY

Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.44% YOY

Livemint

Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.56% YoY & profit increased by 16.44% YoY

Welspun Living Q4 Results Live

Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : Welspun Living declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.56% & the profit increased by 16.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.82% and the profit decreased by 17.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.89% q-o-q & increased by 37.83% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 10.02% q-o-q & increased by 58.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.52 for Q4 which increased by 16.33% Y-o-Y. Welspun Living has delivered 5.71% return in the last 1 week, 18.06% return in the last 6 months, and 7.72% YTD return.

Currently, Welspun Living has a market cap of 14969.34 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 171.25 & 84.05 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Welspun Living Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2575.242410.87+6.82%2153.9+19.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total275.83268.08+2.89%200.12+37.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization96.23100.35-4.11%113.53-15.24%
Total Operating Expense2312.822172.36+6.47%1988.45+16.31%
Operating Income262.42238.51+10.02%165.45+58.61%
Net Income Before Taxes252.14239.68+5.2%173.19+45.59%
Net Income146176.78-17.41%125.39+16.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.521.84-17.39%1.31+16.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹146Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2575.24Cr

