Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.44% YOY

Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : Welspun Living declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.56% & the profit increased by 16.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.82% and the profit decreased by 17.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.89% q-o-q & increased by 37.83% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 10.02% q-o-q & increased by 58.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.52 for Q4 which increased by 16.33% Y-o-Y. Welspun Living has delivered 5.71% return in the last 1 week, 18.06% return in the last 6 months, and 7.72% YTD return.

Currently, Welspun Living has a market cap of ₹14969.34 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹171.25 & ₹84.05 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Welspun Living Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2575.24 2410.87 +6.82% 2153.9 +19.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 275.83 268.08 +2.89% 200.12 +37.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 96.23 100.35 -4.11% 113.53 -15.24% Total Operating Expense 2312.82 2172.36 +6.47% 1988.45 +16.31% Operating Income 262.42 238.51 +10.02% 165.45 +58.61% Net Income Before Taxes 252.14 239.68 +5.2% 173.19 +45.59% Net Income 146 176.78 -17.41% 125.39 +16.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.52 1.84 -17.39% 1.31 +16.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹146Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2575.24Cr

