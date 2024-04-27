Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.44% YOY

Welspun Living Q4 Results Live : Welspun Living declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.56% & the profit increased by 16.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.82% and the profit decreased by 17.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.89% q-o-q & increased by 37.83% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 10.02% q-o-q & increased by 58.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.52 for Q4 which increased by 16.33% Y-o-Y. Welspun Living has delivered 5.71% return in the last 1 week, 18.06% return in the last 6 months, and 7.72% YTD return.
Currently, Welspun Living has a market cap of ₹14969.34 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹171.25 & ₹84.05 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Welspun Living Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2575.24
|2410.87
|+6.82%
|2153.9
|+19.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|275.83
|268.08
|+2.89%
|200.12
|+37.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|96.23
|100.35
|-4.11%
|113.53
|-15.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|2312.82
|2172.36
|+6.47%
|1988.45
|+16.31%
|Operating Income
|262.42
|238.51
|+10.02%
|165.45
|+58.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|252.14
|239.68
|+5.2%
|173.19
|+45.59%
|Net Income
|146
|176.78
|-17.41%
|125.39
|+16.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.52
|1.84
|-17.39%
|1.31
|+16.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹146Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2575.24Cr
