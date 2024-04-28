Hello User
Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 397.27% YOY

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 397.27% YOY

Livemint

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.78% YoY & profit increased by 397.27% YoY

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : Welspun Specialty Solutions declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.78% & the profit increased by 397.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.44% while the profit increased by 556.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 16.57% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.25% q-o-q & decreased by 42.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.76 for Q4 which increased by 396.57% Y-o-Y. Welspun Specialty Solutions has delivered 0.61% return in the last 1 week, -7.05% return in the last 6 months, and -4.29% YTD return.

Currently, Welspun Specialty Solutions has a market cap of 1998.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 46.03 & 19 respectively.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue151.27174.75-13.44%137.8+9.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.5510.53+0.19%9.05+16.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.883.91-0.77%3.76+3.19%
Total Operating Expense143.08166.74-14.19%123.48+15.87%
Operating Income8.198.01+2.25%14.32-42.81%
Net Income Before Taxes6.166.1+0.98%8.05-23.48%
Net Income40.036.1+556.23%8.05+397.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.760.11+590.91%0.15+396.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹40.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹151.27Cr

