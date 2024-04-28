Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 397.27% YOY

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : Welspun Specialty Solutions declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.78% & the profit increased by 397.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.44% while the profit increased by 556.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 16.57% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.25% q-o-q & decreased by 42.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.76 for Q4 which increased by 396.57% Y-o-Y. Welspun Specialty Solutions has delivered 0.61% return in the last 1 week, -7.05% return in the last 6 months, and -4.29% YTD return.
Currently, Welspun Specialty Solutions has a market cap of ₹1998.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.03 & ₹19 respectively.
Welspun Specialty Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|151.27
|174.75
|-13.44%
|137.8
|+9.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.55
|10.53
|+0.19%
|9.05
|+16.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.88
|3.91
|-0.77%
|3.76
|+3.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|143.08
|166.74
|-14.19%
|123.48
|+15.87%
|Operating Income
|8.19
|8.01
|+2.25%
|14.32
|-42.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.16
|6.1
|+0.98%
|8.05
|-23.48%
|Net Income
|40.03
|6.1
|+556.23%
|8.05
|+397.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.76
|0.11
|+590.91%
|0.15
|+396.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹40.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹151.27Cr
