Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 397.27% YOY

Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live : Welspun Specialty Solutions declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 9.78% & the profit increased by 397.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.44% while the profit increased by 556.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 16.57% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.25% q-o-q & decreased by 42.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.76 for Q4 which increased by 396.57% Y-o-Y. Welspun Specialty Solutions has delivered 0.61% return in the last 1 week, -7.05% return in the last 6 months, and -4.29% YTD return.

Currently, Welspun Specialty Solutions has a market cap of ₹1998.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹46.03 & ₹19 respectively.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 151.27 174.75 -13.44% 137.8 +9.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.55 10.53 +0.19% 9.05 +16.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.88 3.91 -0.77% 3.76 +3.19% Total Operating Expense 143.08 166.74 -14.19% 123.48 +15.87% Operating Income 8.19 8.01 +2.25% 14.32 -42.81% Net Income Before Taxes 6.16 6.1 +0.98% 8.05 -23.48% Net Income 40.03 6.1 +556.23% 8.05 +397.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.76 0.11 +590.91% 0.15 +396.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹40.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹151.27Cr

