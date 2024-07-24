Wendt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.86% YOY

Wendt India Q1 Results Live : Wendt India announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.29% decrease in revenue and a 14.86% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison showed a significant decline, with revenue down by 29.98% and profit decreasing by 42.6% in comparison to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.76% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 5.58% increase year-on-year.

Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 45.25% sequentially and 19.15% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹38.43, down by 14.85% year-on-year.

Wendt India's recent stock performance has been mixed, with -8.64% return in the last week, a positive 12.58% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.2% return year-to-date.

Currently, Wendt India boasts a market capitalization of ₹2897.5 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹17000.05 and ₹10401 respectively.

Wendt India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 49.06 70.07 -29.98% 51.26 -4.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.84 9.67 +1.76% 9.32 +5.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.19 2.26 -3.1% 2.06 +6.31% Total Operating Expense 40.7 54.8 -25.73% 40.92 -0.54% Operating Income 8.36 15.27 -45.25% 10.34 -19.15% Net Income Before Taxes 10.3 17.09 -39.73% 12.15 -15.23% Net Income 7.68 13.38 -42.6% 9.02 -14.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 38.43 66.93 -42.58% 45.13 -14.85%