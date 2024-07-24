Wendt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.86% YOY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Wendt India Q1 Results Live : Wendt India announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.29% decrease in revenue and a 14.86% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison showed a significant decline, with revenue down by 29.98% and profit decreasing by 42.6% in comparison to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.76% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 5.58% increase year-on-year.

Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 45.25% sequentially and 19.15% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 38.43, down by 14.85% year-on-year.

Wendt India's recent stock performance has been mixed, with -8.64% return in the last week, a positive 12.58% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.2% return year-to-date.

Currently, Wendt India boasts a market capitalization of 2897.5 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of 17000.05 and 10401 respectively.

Wendt India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue49.0670.07-29.98%51.26-4.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.849.67+1.76%9.32+5.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.192.26-3.1%2.06+6.31%
Total Operating Expense40.754.8-25.73%40.92-0.54%
Operating Income8.3615.27-45.25%10.34-19.15%
Net Income Before Taxes10.317.09-39.73%12.15-15.23%
Net Income7.6813.38-42.6%9.02-14.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.4366.93-42.58%45.13-14.85%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.68Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.06Cr
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
