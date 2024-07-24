Wendt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.86% YOY

Wendt India Q1 Results Live : Wendt India announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.29% decrease in revenue and a 14.86% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparison showed a significant decline, with revenue down by 29.98% and profit decreasing by 42.6% in comparison to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.76% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 5.58% increase year-on-year.
Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 45.25% sequentially and 19.15% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹38.43, down by 14.85% year-on-year.
Wendt India's recent stock performance has been mixed, with -8.64% return in the last week, a positive 12.58% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.2% return year-to-date.
Currently, Wendt India boasts a market capitalization of ₹2897.5 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹17000.05 and ₹10401 respectively.
Wendt India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|49.06
|70.07
|-29.98%
|51.26
|-4.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.84
|9.67
|+1.76%
|9.32
|+5.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.19
|2.26
|-3.1%
|2.06
|+6.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|40.7
|54.8
|-25.73%
|40.92
|-0.54%
|Operating Income
|8.36
|15.27
|-45.25%
|10.34
|-19.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.3
|17.09
|-39.73%
|12.15
|-15.23%
|Net Income
|7.68
|13.38
|-42.6%
|9.02
|-14.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|38.43
|66.93
|-42.58%
|45.13
|-14.85%
