Westlife Development Limited reports 64% drop in third quarter profit

New Delhi: Westlife Development Limited that owns Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt —the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India on Thursday reported a 64% drop in third quarter net profit at ₹8.19 crore.

Total consolidated revenue for the quarter declined 24.9% at ₹325 crore, the company that runs 304 McDonald’s outlets in parts of India said in statement on Thursday.

However, it ended December with strong recovery in revenues that touched 97% of pre-covid levels. “In the quarter under review, the company's revenues for Q3FY21 zoomed to 85-90% of pre-covid levels with December revenues almost back to pre-covid levels. In the second half of the quarter, almost all of its highway stores exceeded pre-covid sales with the trend being similar for its stores in smaller cities such as Bharuch, Kolhapur, Nellore and Tirupati. In fact, almost all of the company’s restaurants marched close to full recovery except those being close to colleges and some mall stores where movie theatres are key generators. This was despite significant regulatory restrictions including night curfews and 50% capacity limits in many of the company’s key markets," the company said in a statement to the press.

In the month of December—dine-in business recovered to 75-80% of pre-covid levels improving sequentially, despite implementation of night-curfews in several cities and at a 50% seating capacity.

In an interview with Mint Amit Jatia, vice-chairman of Westlife Development Limited, said that the food services company expects dine-in to recover to pre-covid levels by June, albeit the vaccination drive in India continues. “In-store will be back to 90-95% of pre-covid by June for sure," Jatia told Mint.

Recovery for Westlife Development began in October, after Maharashtra, its biggest market, allowed restaurants to open for dine-in.

In fact, in the September quarter the company’s recovery was largely led by its convenience channels that include delivery, take-out, drive-thru and on-the-go. Sales through these convenience channels zoomed back to their pre-covid levels in September.

In December they improved further with sales from convenience channels accelerated to 120% of pre-covid levels.

“Events like this have accelerated our omni-channel strategy, which means that not only delivery or takeaway, but on-the-go and drive-thru really took off. Even as between September to December, in-store sales went up, I did not see any drop in either delivery, takeaway, or drive-thru. So, the good news is that these channels are here to stay even tomorrow," Jatia said.

The company includes sales via delivery, takeaway and drive-thru as part of its convenience channels. Most restaurants expanded their reach to consumers by opening up and making their restaurants more accessible via such formats as dine-in remained restricted.

Several of its outlets, however, continue to lag—especially those in malls and those with proximity to colleges.

The beginning of the year also saw news of bird-flu rattle several states with sales of chicken falling sharply. Jatia said there has been an impact on sales of chicken-products on its menu, but the chain has not seen any impact on business per say with consumers opting for vegetarian meals.

