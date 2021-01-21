Westlife Development Limited reports 64% drop in third quarter profit

However, it ended December with strong recovery in revenues that touched 97% of pre-covid levels. “In the quarter under review, the company's revenues for Q3FY21 zoomed to 85-90% of pre-covid levels with December revenues almost back to pre-covid levels. In the second half of the quarter, almost all of its highway stores exceeded pre-covid sales with the trend being similar for its stores in smaller cities such as Bharuch, Kolhapur, Nellore and Tirupati. In fact, almost all of the company’s restaurants marched close to full recovery except those being close to colleges and some mall stores where movie theatres are key generators. This was despite significant regulatory restrictions including night curfews and 50% capacity limits in many of the company’s key markets," the company said in a statement to the press.