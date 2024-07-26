Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.71% YOY

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.29% YoY & profit decreased by 88.71% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Westlife Development Q1 Results Live
Westlife Development Q1 Results Live

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.29% & the profit decreased by 88.71% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.61% and the profit increased by 326.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 81.5% q-o-q & decreased by 101.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.21 for Q1 which decreased by 88.65% Y-o-Y.

Westlife Development has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 0.61% return in the last 6 months and 1.98% YTD return.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of 12946.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1024.95 & 708.95 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Westlife Development Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue616.33562.28+9.61%614.54+0.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.2683.35+3.49%79.99+7.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.3849.94-1.12%42.85+15.26%
Total Operating Expense616.93565.51+9.09%579.24+6.51%
Operating Income-0.6-3.23+81.5%35.3-101.69%
Net Income Before Taxes4.521.95+131.1%40.58-88.87%
Net Income3.250.76+326.27%28.83-88.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.210.05+320%1.85-88.65%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.25Cr
₹616.33Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsWestlife Development Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.71% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    245.95
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.5 (5.81%)

    Tata Steel

    162.00
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.55 (2.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.10
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Tata Power

    438.55
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    16.15 (3.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue