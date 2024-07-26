Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.71% YOY

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.29% & the profit decreased by 88.71% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.61% and the profit increased by 326.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 81.5% q-o-q & decreased by 101.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.21 for Q1 which decreased by 88.65% Y-o-Y.

Westlife Development has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 0.61% return in the last 6 months and 1.98% YTD return.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of ₹12946.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1024.95 & ₹708.95 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Westlife Development Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 616.33 562.28 +9.61% 614.54 +0.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.26 83.35 +3.49% 79.99 +7.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.38 49.94 -1.12% 42.85 +15.26% Total Operating Expense 616.93 565.51 +9.09% 579.24 +6.51% Operating Income -0.6 -3.23 +81.5% 35.3 -101.69% Net Income Before Taxes 4.52 1.95 +131.1% 40.58 -88.87% Net Income 3.25 0.76 +326.27% 28.83 -88.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.21 0.05 +320% 1.85 -88.65%