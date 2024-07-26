Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.71% YOY

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.71% YOY

Livemint

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.29% YoY & profit decreased by 88.71% YoY

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.29% & the profit decreased by 88.71% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.61% and the profit increased by 326.27%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 81.5% q-o-q & decreased by 101.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.21 for Q1 which decreased by 88.65% Y-o-Y.

Westlife Development has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 0.61% return in the last 6 months and 1.98% YTD return.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of 12946.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1024.95 & 708.95 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Westlife Development Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue616.33562.28+9.61%614.54+0.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.2683.35+3.49%79.99+7.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.3849.94-1.12%42.85+15.26%
Total Operating Expense616.93565.51+9.09%579.24+6.51%
Operating Income-0.6-3.23+81.5%35.3-101.69%
Net Income Before Taxes4.521.95+131.1%40.58-88.87%
Net Income3.250.76+326.27%28.83-88.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.210.05+320%1.85-88.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.25Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹616.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.