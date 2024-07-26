Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.71% YOY

Westlife Development Q1 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.29% & the profit decreased by 88.71% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.61% and the profit increased by 326.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 81.5% q-o-q & decreased by 101.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.21 for Q1 which decreased by 88.65% Y-o-Y.
Westlife Development has delivered -2.14% return in the last 1 week, 0.61% return in the last 6 months and 1.98% YTD return.
Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of ₹12946.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1024.95 & ₹708.95 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Westlife Development Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|616.33
|562.28
|+9.61%
|614.54
|+0.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86.26
|83.35
|+3.49%
|79.99
|+7.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.38
|49.94
|-1.12%
|42.85
|+15.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|616.93
|565.51
|+9.09%
|579.24
|+6.51%
|Operating Income
|-0.6
|-3.23
|+81.5%
|35.3
|-101.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.52
|1.95
|+131.1%
|40.58
|-88.87%
|Net Income
|3.25
|0.76
|+326.27%
|28.83
|-88.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.21
|0.05
|+320%
|1.85
|-88.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.25Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹616.33Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar