Westlife Development Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 98.4% YoY

Westlife Development Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.53% YoY & profit decreased by 98.4% YoY.

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Westlife Development Q2 Results Live
Westlife Development Q2 Results Live

Westlife Development Q2 Results Live : Westlife Development declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a slight increase in revenue of 0.53% year-over-year, while profit plunged by an alarming 98.4%. The company reported a growth of 0.27% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, but profit saw a dramatic decline of 89.01%.

The financial report highlights a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.21% quarter-over-quarter and 9.32% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the stark decline in profitability.

Operating income experienced a staggering drop, down by 864.21% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 121.41% year-over-year, further indicating challenges in the company’s operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.02, marking a decrease of 98.58% year-over-year. This figure reflects the severe impact of the declining profit margins on shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Westlife Development has delivered an -8.1% return over the last week, -2.48% return over the last six months, and a -1.77% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a troubling trend for investors.

As of October 25, 2024, Westlife Development has a market capitalization of 12,471.28 Cr, with a 52-week high of 957 and a low of 708.95. The stock's volatility is evident from these figures.

Out of 20 analysts covering Westlife Development, 7 have issued a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, stands at Hold, reflecting cautious sentiment among market experts.

Westlife Development Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue618616.33+0.27%614.73+0.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.7686.26+5.21%83.02+9.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.2149.38+1.67%43.94+14.28%
Total Operating Expense623.77616.93+1.11%587.82+6.12%
Operating Income-5.76-0.6-864.21%26.91-121.41%
Net Income Before Taxes0.74.52-84.4%30.21-97.67%
Net Income0.363.25-89.01%22.37-98.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.21-90.48%1.41-98.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

₹0.36Cr
₹618Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
