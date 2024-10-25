Westlife Development Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 98.4% YoY

Westlife Development Q2 Results Live : Westlife Development declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a slight increase in revenue of 0.53% year-over-year, while profit plunged by an alarming 98.4%. The company reported a growth of 0.27% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, but profit saw a dramatic decline of 89.01%.

The financial report highlights a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.21% quarter-over-quarter and 9.32% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the stark decline in profitability.

Operating income experienced a staggering drop, down by 864.21% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 121.41% year-over-year, further indicating challenges in the company’s operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.02, marking a decrease of 98.58% year-over-year. This figure reflects the severe impact of the declining profit margins on shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Westlife Development has delivered an -8.1% return over the last week, -2.48% return over the last six months, and a -1.77% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a troubling trend for investors.

As of October 25, 2024, Westlife Development has a market capitalization of ₹12,471.28 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹957 and a low of ₹708.95. The stock's volatility is evident from these figures.

Out of 20 analysts covering Westlife Development, 7 have issued a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, stands at Hold, reflecting cautious sentiment among market experts.

Westlife Development Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 618 616.33 +0.27% 614.73 +0.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.76 86.26 +5.21% 83.02 +9.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.21 49.38 +1.67% 43.94 +14.28% Total Operating Expense 623.77 616.93 +1.11% 587.82 +6.12% Operating Income -5.76 -0.6 -864.21% 26.91 -121.41% Net Income Before Taxes 0.7 4.52 -84.4% 30.21 -97.67% Net Income 0.36 3.25 -89.01% 22.37 -98.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.21 -90.48% 1.41 -98.58%