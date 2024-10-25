Westlife Development Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 98.4% YoY

Westlife Development Q2 Results Live : Westlife Development declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, revealing a slight increase in revenue of 0.53% year-over-year, while profit plunged by an alarming 98.4%. The company reported a growth of 0.27% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, but profit saw a dramatic decline of 89.01%.
The financial report highlights a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.21% quarter-over-quarter and 9.32% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be a contributing factor to the stark decline in profitability.
Operating income experienced a staggering drop, down by 864.21% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 121.41% year-over-year, further indicating challenges in the company’s operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.02, marking a decrease of 98.58% year-over-year. This figure reflects the severe impact of the declining profit margins on shareholder returns.
In terms of stock performance, Westlife Development has delivered an -8.1% return over the last week, -2.48% return over the last six months, and a -1.77% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a troubling trend for investors.
As of October 25, 2024, Westlife Development has a market capitalization of ₹12,471.28 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹957 and a low of ₹708.95. The stock's volatility is evident from these figures.
Out of 20 analysts covering Westlife Development, 7 have issued a Sell rating, 4 a Hold rating, 5 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, stands at Hold, reflecting cautious sentiment among market experts.
Westlife Development Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|618
|616.33
|+0.27%
|614.73
|+0.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.76
|86.26
|+5.21%
|83.02
|+9.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.21
|49.38
|+1.67%
|43.94
|+14.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|623.77
|616.93
|+1.11%
|587.82
|+6.12%
|Operating Income
|-5.76
|-0.6
|-864.21%
|26.91
|-121.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.7
|4.52
|-84.4%
|30.21
|-97.67%
|Net Income
|0.36
|3.25
|-89.01%
|22.37
|-98.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.21
|-90.48%
|1.41
|-98.58%
