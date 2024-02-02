Westlife Development Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.59% YOY

Westlife Development declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.83% & the profit decreased by 52.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.36% and the profit decreased by 22.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 31.65% q-o-q & decreased by 54.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 52.79% Y-o-Y.
Westlife Development has delivered 0.46% return in the last 1 week, -10.45% return in the last 6 months, and 1.79% YTD return.
Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of ₹12924.89 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1024.95 & ₹639.3 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Westlife Development Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|600.25
|614.73
|-2.36%
|611.46
|-1.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.18
|83.02
|-1.01%
|83.7
|-1.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.5
|43.94
|+3.56%
|38.56
|+18%
|Total Operating Expense
|581.86
|587.82
|-1.01%
|571.2
|+1.87%
|Operating Income
|18.39
|26.91
|-31.65%
|40.26
|-54.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.1
|30.21
|-23.55%
|48.01
|-51.9%
|Net Income
|17.24
|22.37
|-22.93%
|36.37
|-52.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.1
|1.41
|-21.99%
|2.33
|-52.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹600.25Cr
