Westlife Development Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.59% YOY

Westlife Development declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.83% & the profit decreased by 52.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.36% and the profit decreased by 22.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.65% q-o-q & decreased by 54.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 52.79% Y-o-Y.

Westlife Development has delivered 0.46% return in the last 1 week, -10.45% return in the last 6 months, and 1.79% YTD return.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of ₹12924.89 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1024.95 & ₹639.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Westlife Development Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 600.25 614.73 -2.36% 611.46 -1.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.18 83.02 -1.01% 83.7 -1.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.5 43.94 +3.56% 38.56 +18% Total Operating Expense 581.86 587.82 -1.01% 571.2 +1.87% Operating Income 18.39 26.91 -31.65% 40.26 -54.31% Net Income Before Taxes 23.1 30.21 -23.55% 48.01 -51.9% Net Income 17.24 22.37 -22.93% 36.37 -52.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.1 1.41 -21.99% 2.33 -52.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹600.25Cr

