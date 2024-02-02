Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Westlife Development Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.59% YOY

Westlife Development Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.59% YOY

Livemint

Westlife Development Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.83% YoY & profit decreased by 52.59% YoY

Westlife Development Q3 FY24 Results Live

Westlife Development declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.83% & the profit decreased by 52.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.36% and the profit decreased by 22.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 31.65% q-o-q & decreased by 54.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 52.79% Y-o-Y.

Westlife Development has delivered 0.46% return in the last 1 week, -10.45% return in the last 6 months, and 1.79% YTD return.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of 12924.89 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1024.95 & 639.3 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Westlife Development Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue600.25614.73-2.36%611.46-1.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.1883.02-1.01%83.7-1.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.543.94+3.56%38.56+18%
Total Operating Expense581.86587.82-1.01%571.2+1.87%
Operating Income18.3926.91-31.65%40.26-54.31%
Net Income Before Taxes23.130.21-23.55%48.01-51.9%
Net Income17.2422.37-22.93%36.37-52.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.11.41-21.99%2.33-52.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹600.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.