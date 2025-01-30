Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 59.34% YOY, Profit at ₹7.01 Crore and Revenue at ₹653.72 Crore

Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025:Westlife Development declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue increased by 8.91% year-over-year, reaching ₹653.72 crore. However, the profit saw a significant decline of 59.34% year-over-year, amounting to ₹7.01 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 5.78%, while profit increased dramatically by 1847.22%. Despite these improvements, the overall performance raised concerns among investors.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.41% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.42% year-over-year, indicating potential cost management challenges for the company.

Westlife Development Q3 Results

While the operating income experienced a notable increase of 161.63% quarter-on-quarter, it still faced a significant decrease of 80.7% year-over-year. This contrasting performance highlights the volatility in the company's earnings.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹0.45, reflecting a decrease of 59.09% year-over-year, further adding to the concerns of shareholders.

Westlife Development has delivered -3.67% return in the last 1 week, -12.79% return in the last 6 months and -8.8% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market capitalization of ₹11,233.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹957 and a low of ₹674.45, showing significant fluctuations in stock price.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, reflecting cautious sentiment among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Westlife Development Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 653.72 618 +5.78% 600.26 +8.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.67 90.76 +5.41% 82.18 +16.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.67 50.21 +2.91% 45.5 +13.56% Total Operating Expense 650.17 623.77 +4.23% 581.86 +11.74% Operating Income 3.55 -5.76 +161.63% 18.39 -80.7% Net Income Before Taxes 6.49 0.7 +827.14% 23.1 -71.9% Net Income 7.01 0.36 +1847.22% 17.24 -59.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.45 0.02 +2150% 1.1 -59.09%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.