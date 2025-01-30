Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 59.34% YOY, Profit at ₹7.01 Crore and Revenue at ₹653.72 Crore

Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025:Westlife Development declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue increased by 8.91% year-over-year, reaching ₹653.72 crore. However, the profit saw a significant decline of 59.34% year-over-year, amounting to ₹7.01 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 5.78%, while profit increased dramatically by 1847.22%. Despite these improvements, the overall performance raised concerns among investors.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.41% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.42% year-over-year, indicating potential cost management challenges for the company.
While the operating income experienced a notable increase of 161.63% quarter-on-quarter, it still faced a significant decrease of 80.7% year-over-year. This contrasting performance highlights the volatility in the company's earnings.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at ₹0.45, reflecting a decrease of 59.09% year-over-year, further adding to the concerns of shareholders.
Westlife Development has delivered -3.67% return in the last 1 week, -12.79% return in the last 6 months and -8.8% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.
Currently, Westlife Development has a market capitalization of ₹11,233.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹957 and a low of ₹674.45, showing significant fluctuations in stock price.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, reflecting cautious sentiment among analysts regarding the company's future performance.
Westlife Development Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|653.72
|618
|+5.78%
|600.26
|+8.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.67
|90.76
|+5.41%
|82.18
|+16.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.67
|50.21
|+2.91%
|45.5
|+13.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|650.17
|623.77
|+4.23%
|581.86
|+11.74%
|Operating Income
|3.55
|-5.76
|+161.63%
|18.39
|-80.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.49
|0.7
|+827.14%
|23.1
|-71.9%
|Net Income
|7.01
|0.36
|+1847.22%
|17.24
|-59.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.45
|0.02
|+2150%
|1.1
|-59.09%
