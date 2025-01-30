Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 59.34% YOY, Profit at ₹7.01 Crore and Revenue at ₹653.72 Crore

Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.91% YoY & profit decreased by 59.34% YoY, profit at 7.01 crore and revenue at 653.72 crore.

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Westlife Development Q3 Results 2025:Westlife Development declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue increased by 8.91% year-over-year, reaching 653.72 crore. However, the profit saw a significant decline of 59.34% year-over-year, amounting to 7.01 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 5.78%, while profit increased dramatically by 1847.22%. Despite these improvements, the overall performance raised concerns among investors.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.41% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 16.42% year-over-year, indicating potential cost management challenges for the company.

Advertisement

Westlife Development Q3 Results

While the operating income experienced a notable increase of 161.63% quarter-on-quarter, it still faced a significant decrease of 80.7% year-over-year. This contrasting performance highlights the volatility in the company's earnings.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 were reported at 0.45, reflecting a decrease of 59.09% year-over-year, further adding to the concerns of shareholders.

Westlife Development has delivered -3.67% return in the last 1 week, -12.79% return in the last 6 months and -8.8% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Advertisement

Currently, Westlife Development has a market capitalization of 11,233.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 957 and a low of 674.45, showing significant fluctuations in stock price.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, reflecting cautious sentiment among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Westlife Development Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue653.72618+5.78%600.26+8.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.6790.76+5.41%82.18+16.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.6750.21+2.91%45.5+13.56%
Total Operating Expense650.17623.77+4.23%581.86+11.74%
Operating Income3.55-5.76+161.63%18.39-80.7%
Net Income Before Taxes6.490.7+827.14%23.1-71.9%
Net Income7.010.36+1847.22%17.24-59.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.450.02+2150%1.1-59.09%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsWestlife Development Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 59.34% YOY, Profit at ₹7.01 Crore and Revenue at ₹653.72 Crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹7.01Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹653.72Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts