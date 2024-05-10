Westlife Development Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 96.2% YOY

Westlife Development Q4 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.06% & the profit decreased by 96.2% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.33% and the profit decreased by 95.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.42% q-o-q & decreased by 9.97% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 117.56% q-o-q & decreased by 114.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q4 which decreased by 96.11% Y-o-Y. Westlife Development has delivered 2.21% return in the last 1 week, 6.4% return in the last 6 months, and 6.1% YTD return.
Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of ₹13472.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1024.95 & ₹708.95 respectively.
As of 10 May, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Westlife Development Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|562.28
|600.25
|-6.33%
|556.37
|+1.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|83.35
|82.18
|+1.42%
|92.58
|-9.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.94
|45.5
|+9.76%
|41.2
|+21.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|565.51
|581.86
|-2.81%
|534.23
|+5.86%
|Operating Income
|-3.23
|18.39
|-117.56%
|22.15
|-114.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.95
|23.1
|-91.54%
|27.73
|-92.95%
|Net Income
|0.76
|17.24
|-95.57%
|20.09
|-96.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|1.1
|-95.45%
|1.29
|-96.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.76Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹562.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!