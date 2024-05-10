Westlife Development Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 96.2% YOY

Westlife Development Q4 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.06% & the profit decreased by 96.2% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.33% and the profit decreased by 95.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.42% q-o-q & decreased by 9.97% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 117.56% q-o-q & decreased by 114.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q4 which decreased by 96.11% Y-o-Y. Westlife Development has delivered 2.21% return in the last 1 week, 6.4% return in the last 6 months, and 6.1% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of ₹13472.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1024.95 & ₹708.95 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Westlife Development Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 562.28 600.25 -6.33% 556.37 +1.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 83.35 82.18 +1.42% 92.58 -9.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.94 45.5 +9.76% 41.2 +21.22% Total Operating Expense 565.51 581.86 -2.81% 534.23 +5.86% Operating Income -3.23 18.39 -117.56% 22.15 -114.59% Net Income Before Taxes 1.95 23.1 -91.54% 27.73 -92.95% Net Income 0.76 17.24 -95.57% 20.09 -96.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 1.1 -95.45% 1.29 -96.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.76Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹562.28Cr

