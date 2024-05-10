Hello User
Westlife Development Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 96.2% YOY

Livemint

Westlife Development Q4 Results Live

Westlife Development Q4 Results Live : Westlife Development declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.06% & the profit decreased by 96.2% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.33% and the profit decreased by 95.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.42% q-o-q & decreased by 9.97% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 117.56% q-o-q & decreased by 114.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q4 which decreased by 96.11% Y-o-Y. Westlife Development has delivered 2.21% return in the last 1 week, 6.4% return in the last 6 months, and 6.1% YTD return.

Currently, Westlife Development has a market cap of 13472.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1024.95 & 708.95 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Westlife Development Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue562.28600.25-6.33%556.37+1.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total83.3582.18+1.42%92.58-9.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.9445.5+9.76%41.2+21.22%
Total Operating Expense565.51581.86-2.81%534.23+5.86%
Operating Income-3.2318.39-117.56%22.15-114.59%
Net Income Before Taxes1.9523.1-91.54%27.73-92.95%
Net Income0.7617.24-95.57%20.09-96.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.051.1-95.45%1.29-96.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.76Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹562.28Cr

