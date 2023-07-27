Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: McDonald's India franchisee reports net profit at ₹288 crore, declares dividend1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: The franchisee of the US fast-food chain reported a rise of 22 per cent in net profit at ₹288 crore in the June quarter
Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: Westlife Foodworld announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹288.3 crore, compared to ₹235.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹614.5 crore, reporting a growth of 14 per cent, compared to ₹537.9 crore in the year-ago period.
