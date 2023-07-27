comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: McDonald's India franchisee reports net profit at 288 crore, declares dividend
Back

Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: McDonald's India franchisee reports net profit at ₹288 crore, declares dividend

 1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: The franchisee of the US fast-food chain reported a rise of 22 per cent in net profit at ₹288 crore in the June quarter

Westlife Development Ltd, runs the McDonald's franchisee in the western and southern states of the country through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint (Hemant Mishra/Mint)Premium
Westlife Development Ltd, runs the McDonald's franchisee in the western and southern states of the country through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint (Hemant Mishra/Mint)

Westlife Foodworld Q1 Results: Westlife Foodworld announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a consolidated net profit of 288.3 crore, compared to 235.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 614.5 crore, reporting a growth of 14 per cent, compared to 537.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of 3.45 per equity share of face value of 2 each, for financial year 2023-24. The record date for the payment of the dividend is set as August 8, 2023.

‘’The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 27th July, 2023 have declared payment by the Company of interim dividend of Rs. 3.45/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each i.e. of over 172 per cent, for the financial year 2023-2024, to the members of the Company, and 8th August, 2023 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the aforesaid interim dividend,'' said Westlife Foodworld in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

‘’The company saw strong growth across dine-in due to an increase in guest count. Burger category remains insulated from weakness seen in the pizza category. Menu innovations such as Piri Piri McSpicy range and McSaver meals were launched during the quarter which added to its existing portfolio,'' said Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd on Westlife Foodworld Q1FY24 results. 

‘’Higher pace of store additions in FY24 bodes well to increase throughput and boost profitability in coming years. We have an Accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of 800,'' added Aggarwal.

 

franchisee of the US fast-food chain 

 

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout