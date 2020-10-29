Why Fiat Chrysler just reported record profit in a pandemic

On Wednesday, the Italian-American car maker posted adjusted profit of €2.3 billion, equivalent to $2.71 billion, for the three months through September, driven by an unprecedented 13.8% operating margin in the all-important North American division. The former Chrysler business, which Fiat bought out of bankruptcy in 2009, sold 8% fewer cars than in the third quarter of 2019 but made 26% more adjusted profit.

That result, which will probably be mirrored to varying extents at General Motors and Ford, came from a rare confluence of tailwinds. The spring lockdowns choked off production, creating a shortage of new vehicles. Meanwhile, cheap financing, generous unemployment benefits and a germ-conscious preference for private over public transport boosted demand. As dealerships reopened, prices and manufacturer margins rose in a seller’s market.

In Fiat Chrysler’s case, a big shift away from selling in bulk to fleet owners and toward the higher-margin dealer channel also helped. Another factor the company cited was costs: Manufacturers reined them in aggressively in the spring and some expenses, such as advertising, have taken time to come back.

This isn’t a purely American story. Earlier on Wednesday European player Peugeot SA, with which Fiat Chrysler will merge early next year, reported a surprise increase in revenues for its core automotive division despite a 12.7% fall in the number of new vehicles sold. Demand in Europe has been buoyed by government purchase subsidies for electric vehicles rather than stimulus payments, but the result has been similar. Peugeot also is atypical in having a secondhand car unit that grew rapidly in the third quarter.

Fiat Chrysler has too many problems with its smaller European business to have benefited from these dynamics. The unit made another quarterly loss, underlining the case for subsuming it into best-in-class Peugeot.

In the last recession, auto-maker profits collapsed as the combination of a financial crisis and an oil-price spike hit vehicle sales, prices and mix all at once. This year, car makers sold 18.8% fewer cars in the U.S. through September, but in many cases bigger, more profitable ones at higher prices and margins. The difference for the industry is profound.

Some of the positive third-quarter dynamics will likely persist for a while, notably the preference for private forms of transport. Others are less reliable. Layoffs seem likely to put the brakes on the recovery in car sales at some point. Much in the U.S. depends on whether lawmakers can agree on a fresh round of fiscal stimulus. Manufacturers’ selling costs will come back, weighing on margins.

Fiat Chrysler stock fell 4% with the wider market on Wednesday amid worries about spiraling Covid-19 cases. The company’s blowout quarter already feels like history. Still, investors can at least take some reassurance from knowing that pandemics—unlike financial crises—aren’t all bad news for car makers.

