Why Suzlon Energy shares plunged over 4% today - Explained

Why Suzlon Energy shares plunged over 4% today - Explained1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
- Shares of Suzlon Energy were last trading 3.88 per cent lower at ₹18.57 apiece on the BSE.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd tanked 4 per cent during today's session after reports suggested the wind turbine maker was looking to hit the market this month with a qualified institutional placement (QIP)
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd tanked 4 per cent during today's session after reports suggested the wind turbine maker was looking to hit the market this month with a qualified institutional placement (QIP)
Shares of Suzlon Energy were last trading 3.88 per cent lower at ₹18.57 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Suzlon Energy were last trading 3.88 per cent lower at ₹18.57 apiece on the BSE.