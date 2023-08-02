Hello User
Why Suzlon Energy shares plunged over 4% today - Explained

Why Suzlon Energy shares plunged over 4% today - Explained

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST Livemint

  • Shares of Suzlon Energy were last trading 3.88 per cent lower at 18.57 apiece on the BSE.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. trucks and wind turbines are seen in the Nandurbag region of India, on Sunday, October 8, 2006. Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg News.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd tanked 4 per cent during today's session after reports suggested the wind turbine maker was looking to hit the market this month with a qualified institutional placement (QIP)

Shares of Suzlon Energy were last trading 3.88 per cent lower at 18.57 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.