June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings of large Indian information technology (IT) services companies have had a sombre beginning. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) delivered a muted show on Friday. This was followed by HCL Technologies Ltd pouring cold water on the expectations of investors while announcing results on Tuesday after market hours.

The similarities in the Q1 results of HCL and TCS have unsettled investors. Both companies disappointed the Street on crucial factors. Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margins for both TCS and HCL slipped to multi-year lows in Q1 FY23, missing consensus estimates. HCL’s Ebit margin fell about 90 basis points sequentially to 17%. One basis point is 0.01%.

View Full Image Sailing in the same boat

The Street had pencilled in margin contraction for IT services companies in Q1FY23 because of the impact of wage hikes and retention bonuses. However, a high attrition rate has meant high sub-contracting costs and, thus, a greater toll on margins. HCL’s last 12 months (LTM) attrition rate rose to 23.8%, up 190 bps sequentially. TCS’s LTM attrition rose from 17.4% in Q4FY22 to 19.7%.

“The commentary of some companies over the last two quarters indicated that they were hopeful that attrition is nearing its peak. However, attrition has continued to inch higher," said Kumar Rakesh, a senior automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India. One of the reasons for the soft net employee additions despite strong deal wins could be that attrition is running ahead of what companies were expecting," Rakesh said. This led to increased subcontracting costs and higher-than-expected Ebit margin erosion.

HCL saw net additions of 2,089 employees in Q1FY23, far lower than the average addition of around 9,600 seen per quarter in FY22. TCS hired a net 14,136 employees in Q1FY23. This is lower than the average addition of around 26,000 per quarter in FY22, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

There are some positives as well. The HCL management is upbeat on near-term demand and deal pipeline. The management does not expect slowdown in client spending. HCL expects margins to be at the lower end of its guided band of 18-20% for FY23. It has maintained constant currency revenue growth guidance of 12-14% for FY23.

However, investors were not impressed, dragging the HCL stock to a 52-week low of ₹905 on NSE on Wednesday. “Clearly, there is some disconnect between what the management is saying and the ground reality. There is no clarity on whether there will be a recession in the US or a soft-landing. So, the commentary from IT companies needs some more acknowledgment on global macros," said an analyst with a multinational broking firm, seeking anonymity.

After HCL and TCS earnings report card, analysts said that IT investors need to brace for disappointment on margins and attrition by large peers. If that plays out, earnings downgrades could become steeper, accentuating downward pressure on IT stocks.

Multiples of the stocks have cooled off from recent highs, but are still trading at a premium to their five-year and 10-year averages, said analysts. The trend in price-to-earnings (PE) multiples and earnings estimates is something that IT investors should watch out for, especially given the stock market’s key concern of a demand slowdown.

“PE multiples for tier-1 IT stocks have corrected by around 30% from recent peaks due to recession fears. However, consensus earnings cut for the companies in FY23 have only been to the extent of 2-3%. Unlike in the past, there is a sharp disconnect between earnings estimates and valuations," said Amit Chandra, institutional research analyst, IT, HDFC Securities. Meanwhile, IT stocks could see 8-10% downside from here on, cautioned Chandra.