Cairn Oil and Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, today said it will sign a production sharing contract (PSC) extension with the government in a few weeks. The PSC extension would be for a period of 10 years.

"I am hopeful that we will be able to sign the PSC in the next few weeks and we will not only be able to continue our production but also ramp it up. The extension will be for 10 years against the adhoc extensions that we have been receiving," said Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta Ltd on a call post the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

Vedanta had moved the court after its request to the government in 2009 to extend the PSC did not elicit any response. The government had been extending Vedanta's PSC from time to time for brief periods since May 2020.

Vedanta has maintained that the delay in PSC extension a decision by the government was preventing it from infusing further investment of over ₹30,000 crore in the project, adding that estimated recoverable assets in the block were about 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 466 million barrels are expected to be recovered beyond current PSC period till 2030.

Besides, it is also producing natural gas from the block. On Wednesday the company said it has commenced oil production from NA #01 facility in Aishwariya Barmer Hills (ABH) in Rajasthan.

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of ₹6,432 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on the back of better volumes, lower cost of production, and higher commodity prices. It had posted a loss of ₹12,521 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta’s income during the period increased to ₹29,065 crore from ₹20,382 crore in the same period a year ago.

“Our businesses have shown resilience in the uncertain market environments as we continue with our winning streak, reporting the highest ever quarterly EBITDA. We are fully supporting our employees, partners, and communities to navigate through these tough times. We are well on our path to execute on strategic priorities to maximize value for stakeholders," added Duggal.

The company's revenue was at ₹27,874 crore, up 24% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 43% year-on-year due to higher volume at aluminum business, Zinc India, and iron ore business among others, the company said.

Operating margin contracted to 32%, down from 34% in the preceding quarter, mainly on account of uptick in base metal prices. Higher commodity and oil prices partially offset by an increased cost of production at aluminum and steel units.

The company said it has robust cash and cash equivalents of ₹32,614 crore. Its net debt was at ₹24,414 crore as of March 31, 2021.

