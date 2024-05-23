Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.49% YOY

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.73% YoY & profit increased by 48.49% YoY

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : Windlas Biotech declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.73% & the profit increased by 48.49% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 12.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.97% q-o-q & increased by 43.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.14 for Q4 which increased by 51.25% Y-o-Y.

Windlas Biotech has delivered 13.43% return in the last 1 week, 40% return in the last 6 months, and 41.8% YTD return.

Currently, Windlas Biotech has a market cap of ₹1264.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹648 & ₹260.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Windlas Biotech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 171.28 162.21 +5.59% 140.71 +21.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.85 22.73 +0.52% 18.23 +25.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.54 3.39 +4.34% 3.57 -0.9% Total Operating Expense 152.82 145.27 +5.2% 127.84 +19.54% Operating Income 18.47 16.95 +8.97% 12.87 +43.48% Net Income Before Taxes 22.63 19.81 +14.26% 15.04 +50.47% Net Income 16.99 15.1 +12.55% 11.44 +48.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.14 7.26 +12.12% 5.38 +51.25%

