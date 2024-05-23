Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.49% YOY

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.49% YOY

Livemint

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.73% YoY & profit increased by 48.49% YoY

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : Windlas Biotech declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.73% & the profit increased by 48.49% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 12.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.97% q-o-q & increased by 43.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.14 for Q4 which increased by 51.25% Y-o-Y.

Windlas Biotech has delivered 13.43% return in the last 1 week, 40% return in the last 6 months, and 41.8% YTD return.

Currently, Windlas Biotech has a market cap of 1264.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 648 & 260.1 respectively.

Windlas Biotech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue171.28162.21+5.59%140.71+21.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.8522.73+0.52%18.23+25.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.543.39+4.34%3.57-0.9%
Total Operating Expense152.82145.27+5.2%127.84+19.54%
Operating Income18.4716.95+8.97%12.87+43.48%
Net Income Before Taxes22.6319.81+14.26%15.04+50.47%
Net Income16.9915.1+12.55%11.44+48.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.147.26+12.12%5.38+51.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.99Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹171.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.