Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.49% YOY

Windlas Biotech Q4 Results Live : Windlas Biotech declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 21.73% & the profit increased by 48.49% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.59% and the profit increased by 12.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.52% q-o-q & increased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.97% q-o-q & increased by 43.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.14 for Q4 which increased by 51.25% Y-o-Y.
Windlas Biotech has delivered 13.43% return in the last 1 week, 40% return in the last 6 months, and 41.8% YTD return.
Currently, Windlas Biotech has a market cap of ₹1264.45 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹648 & ₹260.1 respectively.
Windlas Biotech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|171.28
|162.21
|+5.59%
|140.71
|+21.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.85
|22.73
|+0.52%
|18.23
|+25.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.54
|3.39
|+4.34%
|3.57
|-0.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|152.82
|145.27
|+5.2%
|127.84
|+19.54%
|Operating Income
|18.47
|16.95
|+8.97%
|12.87
|+43.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.63
|19.81
|+14.26%
|15.04
|+50.47%
|Net Income
|16.99
|15.1
|+12.55%
|11.44
|+48.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.14
|7.26
|+12.12%
|5.38
|+51.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.99Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹171.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!