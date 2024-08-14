Winsome Textile Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.24% YoY

Winsome Textile Industries Q1 Results Live : Winsome Textile Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, reporting significant growth and profitability. The company's topline increased by 6.66% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 49.24% YoY. This strong performance underlines the company's resilience and effective management strategies in a challenging market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, Winsome Textile Industries' revenue grew modestly by 1.03%, although the profit decreased slightly by 1.29%. This indicates a mixed but generally positive trend in the company's financial health, suggesting that operational efficiencies are contributing to overall growth despite some short-term profit fluctuations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an increase, rising by 1.97% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and by 7.65% YoY. This rise in expenses, while notable, was managed effectively enough to still deliver strong profit growth, emphasizing the company's capability to handle increased operational costs.

Operating income for Winsome Textile Industries exhibited robust growth, climbing 11.42% QoQ and an impressive 43.75% YoY. This substantial increase in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher earnings from its core activities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.49, marking a significant increase of 50.43% YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and is likely to be well-received by shareholders, indicating a healthier return on their investments.

Over the past week, Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a return of 4.47%. The company has also shown a strong performance over a longer period, with a 24.11% return in the last six months and a 22.02% return year-to-date (YTD). These impressive returns highlight the company's consistent performance and its attractive position for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Winsome Textile Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹174.16 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹105.5, with a 52-week low of ₹52.6. These figures reflect the company's market strength and its potential for future growth, making it a noteworthy player in the textile industry.

Winsome Textile Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 220.88 218.62 +1.03% 207.09 +6.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.69 19.31 +1.97% 18.29 +7.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.59 5.31 +5.27% 5.47 +2.19% Total Operating Expense 198.93 198.92 +0.01% 191.82 +3.71% Operating Income 21.95 19.7 +11.42% 15.27 +43.75% Net Income Before Taxes 9.33 9.28 +0.54% 6.02 +54.98% Net Income 6.88 6.97 -1.29% 4.61 +49.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.49 3.63 -3.86% 2.32 +50.43%

