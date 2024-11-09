Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.67% YOY

Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.21% YoY & profit increased by 104.67% YoY.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live
Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live

Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live : Winsome Textile Industries announced their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability and revenue. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 104.67% year-over-year, alongside an 8.21% rise in topline revenue.

However, the company's performance showed a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 0.84%. Despite this, profit still saw a commendable increase of 27.33% quarter-over-quarter.

The financial report also indicated a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 5.64% compared to the previous quarter and 5.91% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income faced a decrease of 7.33% quarter-over-quarter, yet still increased by 26.41% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.46, marking an impressive growth of 108.41% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a solid return of 10.46% over the last week, 17.15% over the past six months, and a remarkable 31.84% year-to-date.

Currently, the company's market capitalization is 188.17 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 128 and 60.55, respectively, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Winsome Textile Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219.03220.88-0.84%202.41+8.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.819.69+5.64%19.64+5.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.665.59+1.25%5.61+0.89%
Total Operating Expense198.69198.93-0.12%186.32+6.64%
Operating Income20.3421.95-7.33%16.09+26.41%
Net Income Before Taxes9.599.33+2.79%5.91+62.27%
Net Income8.766.88+27.33%4.28+104.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.463.49+27.79%2.14+108.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹8.76Cr
₹219.03Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsWinsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.67% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.