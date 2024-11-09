Hello User
Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.67% YOY

Livemint

Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.21% YoY & profit increased by 104.67% YoY.

Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live : Winsome Textile Industries announced their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability and revenue. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 104.67% year-over-year, alongside an 8.21% rise in topline revenue.

However, the company's performance showed a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 0.84%. Despite this, profit still saw a commendable increase of 27.33% quarter-over-quarter.

The financial report also indicated a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 5.64% compared to the previous quarter and 5.91% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income faced a decrease of 7.33% quarter-over-quarter, yet still increased by 26.41% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.46, marking an impressive growth of 108.41% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a solid return of 10.46% over the last week, 17.15% over the past six months, and a remarkable 31.84% year-to-date.

Currently, the company's market capitalization is 188.17 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 128 and 60.55, respectively, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Winsome Textile Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219.03220.88-0.84%202.41+8.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.819.69+5.64%19.64+5.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.665.59+1.25%5.61+0.89%
Total Operating Expense198.69198.93-0.12%186.32+6.64%
Operating Income20.3421.95-7.33%16.09+26.41%
Net Income Before Taxes9.599.33+2.79%5.91+62.27%
Net Income8.766.88+27.33%4.28+104.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.463.49+27.79%2.14+108.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.76Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹219.03Cr

