Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.67% YOY

Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live : Winsome Textile Industries announced their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability and revenue. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 104.67% year-over-year, alongside an 8.21% rise in topline revenue.

However, the company's performance showed a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 0.84%. Despite this, profit still saw a commendable increase of 27.33% quarter-over-quarter.

The financial report also indicated a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 5.64% compared to the previous quarter and 5.91% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income faced a decrease of 7.33% quarter-over-quarter, yet still increased by 26.41% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.46, marking an impressive growth of 108.41% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a solid return of 10.46% over the last week, 17.15% over the past six months, and a remarkable 31.84% year-to-date.

Currently, the company's market capitalization is ₹188.17 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹128 and ₹60.55, respectively, reflecting its strong position in the market.

Winsome Textile Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219.03 220.88 -0.84% 202.41 +8.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.8 19.69 +5.64% 19.64 +5.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.66 5.59 +1.25% 5.61 +0.89% Total Operating Expense 198.69 198.93 -0.12% 186.32 +6.64% Operating Income 20.34 21.95 -7.33% 16.09 +26.41% Net Income Before Taxes 9.59 9.33 +2.79% 5.91 +62.27% Net Income 8.76 6.88 +27.33% 4.28 +104.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.46 3.49 +27.79% 2.14 +108.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.76Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹219.03Cr

