Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.67% YOY

Winsome Textile Industries Q2 Results Live : Winsome Textile Industries announced their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability and revenue. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 104.67% year-over-year, alongside an 8.21% rise in topline revenue.
However, the company's performance showed a slight decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue down by 0.84%. Despite this, profit still saw a commendable increase of 27.33% quarter-over-quarter.
The financial report also indicated a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 5.64% compared to the previous quarter and 5.91% year-over-year. Additionally, the operating income faced a decrease of 7.33% quarter-over-quarter, yet still increased by 26.41% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.46, marking an impressive growth of 108.41% compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a solid return of 10.46% over the last week, 17.15% over the past six months, and a remarkable 31.84% year-to-date.
Currently, the company's market capitalization is ₹188.17 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹128 and ₹60.55, respectively, reflecting its strong position in the market.
Winsome Textile Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|219.03
|220.88
|-0.84%
|202.41
|+8.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.8
|19.69
|+5.64%
|19.64
|+5.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.66
|5.59
|+1.25%
|5.61
|+0.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|198.69
|198.93
|-0.12%
|186.32
|+6.64%
|Operating Income
|20.34
|21.95
|-7.33%
|16.09
|+26.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.59
|9.33
|+2.79%
|5.91
|+62.27%
|Net Income
|8.76
|6.88
|+27.33%
|4.28
|+104.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.46
|3.49
|+27.79%
|2.14
|+108.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.76Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹219.03Cr
