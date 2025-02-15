Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Winsome Textile Industries Q3 Results 2025:Winsome Textile Industries declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in profit by 94.68% year-over-year (YOY). The profit stood at ₹5.49 crore, while the revenue reached ₹200.7 crore, marking a 2.82% increase YOY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 8.37% and a decrease in profit by 37.33%.
In the latest results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.15% quarter-over-quarter (Q-O-Q) but increased by 5.87% YOY. This indicates that while the company is managing costs effectively in the short term, it is facing challenges in the longer term.
The operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.18% Q-O-Q, although it showcased a healthy increase of 24.37% YOY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.8, which is an impressive increase of 98.58% YOY, suggesting that the company has significantly improved its profitability per share.
Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a -4.94% return in the last week, but a positive return of 9.26% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of -7.55%.
Currently, Winsome Textile Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹185.12 crore with a 52-week high of ₹128 and a low of ₹63.11, indicating a volatile trading period for investors.
Winsome Textile Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|200.7
|219.03
|-8.37%
|195.2
|+2.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.56
|20.8
|-1.15%
|19.42
|+5.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.58
|5.66
|-1.41%
|5.39
|+3.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|181.82
|198.69
|-8.49%
|180.02
|+1%
|Operating Income
|18.88
|20.34
|-7.18%
|15.18
|+24.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.5
|9.59
|-21.79%
|3.66
|+104.92%
|Net Income
|5.49
|8.76
|-37.33%
|2.82
|+94.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.8
|4.46
|-37.22%
|1.41
|+98.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
