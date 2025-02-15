Winsome Textile Industries Q3 Results 2025:Winsome Textile Industries declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in profit by 94.68% year-over-year (YOY). The profit stood at ₹5.49 crore, while the revenue reached ₹200.7 crore, marking a 2.82% increase YOY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 8.37% and a decrease in profit by 37.33%.

In the latest results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.15% quarter-over-quarter (Q-O-Q) but increased by 5.87% YOY. This indicates that while the company is managing costs effectively in the short term, it is facing challenges in the longer term.

The operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.18% Q-O-Q, although it showcased a healthy increase of 24.37% YOY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.8, which is an impressive increase of 98.58% YOY, suggesting that the company has significantly improved its profitability per share.

Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a -4.94% return in the last week, but a positive return of 9.26% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of -7.55%.

Currently, Winsome Textile Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹185.12 crore with a 52-week high of ₹128 and a low of ₹63.11, indicating a volatile trading period for investors.

Winsome Textile Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 200.7 219.03 -8.37% 195.2 +2.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.56 20.8 -1.15% 19.42 +5.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.58 5.66 -1.41% 5.39 +3.53% Total Operating Expense 181.82 198.69 -8.49% 180.02 +1% Operating Income 18.88 20.34 -7.18% 15.18 +24.37% Net Income Before Taxes 7.5 9.59 -21.79% 3.66 +104.92% Net Income 5.49 8.76 -37.33% 2.82 +94.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.8 4.46 -37.22% 1.41 +98.58%