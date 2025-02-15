Winsome Textile Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 94.68% YOY, profit at ₹5.49 crore and revenue at ₹200.7 crore

Published15 Feb 2025
Winsome Textile Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Winsome Textile Industries Q3 Results 2025:Winsome Textile Industries declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in profit by 94.68% year-over-year (YOY). The profit stood at 5.49 crore, while the revenue reached 200.7 crore, marking a 2.82% increase YOY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 8.37% and a decrease in profit by 37.33%.

In the latest results, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.15% quarter-over-quarter (Q-O-Q) but increased by 5.87% YOY. This indicates that while the company is managing costs effectively in the short term, it is facing challenges in the longer term.

Winsome Textile Industries Q3 Results

The operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 7.18% Q-O-Q, although it showcased a healthy increase of 24.37% YOY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.8, which is an impressive increase of 98.58% YOY, suggesting that the company has significantly improved its profitability per share.

Winsome Textile Industries has delivered a -4.94% return in the last week, but a positive return of 9.26% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of -7.55%.

Currently, Winsome Textile Industries boasts a market capitalization of 185.12 crore with a 52-week high of 128 and a low of 63.11, indicating a volatile trading period for investors.

Winsome Textile Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue200.7219.03-8.37%195.2+2.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.5620.8-1.15%19.42+5.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.585.66-1.41%5.39+3.53%
Total Operating Expense181.82198.69-8.49%180.02+1%
Operating Income18.8820.34-7.18%15.18+24.37%
Net Income Before Taxes7.59.59-21.79%3.66+104.92%
Net Income5.498.76-37.33%2.82+94.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.84.46-37.22%1.41+98.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.49Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹200.7Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025
