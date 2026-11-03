Wipro Consumer H1 revenue jumps 17% to ₹6,094 crore; eyes ₹20,000 crore by FY30

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting reported a 17% jump in organic revenue to ₹6,094 crore for the six months to September 2026, led by resilient rural demand, premiumisation in small towns, and brisk growth in key international markets including Vietnam and the Philippines. It does not include revenue from the company's recently acquired brands.
Underlying volume growth stood at 9.6% for the period under consideration, while profit before taxes and interest (PBIT) grew 19% year-on-year, chief executive Kumar Chander told Mint in an interview.