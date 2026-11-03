Wipro Consumer H1 revenue jumps 17% to ₹6,094 crore; eyes ₹20,000 crore by FY30

“I am seeing demand across developing countries is doing very well for us,” Chander said. “We are seeing very high double-digit growth in some countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and India. The covid pandemic had hit all these countries badly, particularly rural households and self-employed individuals. They had to dip into their savings and take loans to survive the loss of employment. It has taken four to five years for household savings to be built back, and now there is improvement in demand across the board.”