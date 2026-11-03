Wipro Consumer H1 revenue jumps 17% to ₹6,094 crore; eyes ₹20,000 crore by FY30

MUMBAI : Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting reported a 17% jump in organic revenue to ₹6,094 crore for the six months to September 2026, led by resilient rural demand, premiumisation in small towns, and brisk growth in key international markets including Vietnam and the Philippines. It does not include revenue from the company's recently acquired brands.
MUMBAI : Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting reported a 17% jump in organic revenue to ₹6,094 crore for the six months to September 2026, led by resilient rural demand, premiumisation in small towns, and brisk growth in key international markets including Vietnam and the Philippines. It does not include revenue from the company's recently acquired brands.
Underlying volume growth stood at 9.6% for the period under consideration, while profit before taxes and interest (PBIT) grew 19% year-on-year, chief executive Kumar Chander told Mint in an interview.
Underlying volume growth stood at 9.6% for the period under consideration, while profit before taxes and interest (PBIT) grew 19% year-on-year, chief executive Kumar Chander told Mint in an interview.
“I am seeing demand across developing countries is doing very well for us,” Chander said. “We are seeing very high double-digit growth in some countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and India. The covid pandemic had hit all these countries badly, particularly rural households and self-employed individuals. They had to dip into their savings and take loans to survive the loss of employment. It has taken four to five years for household savings to be built back, and now there is improvement in demand across the board.”
Indonesia was Wipro Consumer Care’s top performing international market during the period, with 31% topline growth year-on-year, while Vietnam grew 22% and the Philippines 9%. In July, Wipro Consumer Care acquired Philippine beauty and personal care company S Brands for an undisclosed amount.
The India business expanded 14.9%, with growth cutting across business verticals, including lighting, which typically sees slower growth and is dominated by general trade, Chander said. Revenue from the company's recently acquired brands including fragrance brand Eva, home care brand Good Home, and personal care brand S Brands was at approximately ₹1,100 crore on an annualised basis.
Wipro now aims to hit ₹20,000 crore in annual revenue by FY30, driven by strong organic growth and increasing contributions from its recent acquisitions. “On a two year horizon, by CAGR (compound annual growth rate), we are far ahead of the competition,” Chander said. Wipro Consumer Care closed FY26 with ₹10,600 crore in revenue.
Demand steady
While concerns around a deficient monsoon, drought in major districts, and rising inflation are keeping FMCG companies alert, Chander said the demand environment in India is “generally very good”.
“In rural markets, consumer staples are holding up demand, not discretionary goods,” Chander said. “Santoor [soap] has done exceptionally well, with 15.6% growth in the first half of FY27. Overall volume growth was at 4.5%, which is unlike most of our peers [in the soaps business],” he said, adding that Santoor had crossed ₹3,000 crore in revenue.
Rival Hindustan Unilever Ltd clocked flat volumes in its personal care business for the September quarter, while sales were up 9% year-on-year, led by price hikes as the company passed on higher input costs.
In tier-2 and tier-3 towns, quick commerce platforms are allowing customers to upgrade to premium products, including shower gels and liquid dishwash, Chander said. Wipro Consumer Care sells liquid dishwash under the Giffy brand and shower gels under Santoor and Aramusk.
However, signs of some demand strain are already showing up. “There is an impact in some states that are affected by a weak monsoon,” Chander said. “For us, Maharashtra has still held up in terms of performance. The impact in Telangana is a bit more, and rural markets have slowed in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. But this impact is largely made up by urban improvements.”
As of September, the central government formally declared drought conditions across five states: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Rural demand continues to worry FMCG companies and the analysts tracking them. In a note published on 30 September, analysts at the brokerage arm of investment banking firm Nomura said they expected demand to remain resilient for now, largely buoyed by price hikes rather than real volume expansion. However, Nomura warned that rural consumption faces significant risks ahead.
“We believe volume growth will largely be stable quarter-on-quarter in Q2FY27 while pricing growth will be higher, as Q2 sees full effect of the price hikes initiated by companies due to the West Asia war,” the note read. “We will continue to monitor rural demand, as we believe it will likely face multiple headwinds,” it added, citing a 12% monsoon deficiency, drought in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the probability of an El Niño year, and a continuing rise in raw material prices due to the war.
Inorganic growth
Meanwhile, Wipro Consumer is betting on more growth from ‘digital first’ brands as well as acquisitions in the home care and packaged foods business, even as it works to integrate its recent acquisitions and establish two-pronged offerings in key consumer categories.
“Eva, for example, strengthens our personal care portfolio in India, and gives us a two-brand strategy in fragrances” Chander said. “Our fragrance brand Yardley does better with consumers aged 25 years and above while Eva performs better in the 16-25 age bracket.” Similarly, with Good Home, Wipro Consumer Care is building out a mass brand in room fresheners which it already sells under the Yardley brand. Wipro Consumer Care acquired both brands from TTK Healthcare in July for ₹256 crore. In August, it acquired digital-first beauty and personal care brand Dermatouch for an undisclosed amount.
“We are a little late to the digital-first party but we are trying to make it up there,” Chander said, referring to the Dermatouch acquisition, which was integrated on 1 October.
Wipro Consumer Care is also hunting for acquisitions in packaged foods, a segment that accounted for 14% of total sales in FY26. Chander aims to raise that share to 20%. In July, Mint reported exclusively that the company was in the running to acquire Kerala-based packaged foods brand Double Horse.