Wipro delivers its 'best-ever' quarter in Q1, profit jumps 35%

Commenting on the earnings, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said: “Despite the severe onslaught of the pandemic, we delivered our best-ever quarter, with secular growth across all SMUs, Sectors and GBLs. Our sequential revenue growth of 12.2% was well ahead of the top-end of our guidance range, both organically and with Capco. Though in the early days yet, I am pleased with the way we have collaborated with Capco to build our joint go-to-market offerings and strategy. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, investing in talent & capabilities for the future, and winning market share."