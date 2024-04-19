Wipro dividend: IT major announces interim dividend, know details
Wipro Q4 dividend: The IT major has declared an interim dividend of ₹1. The dividend was declared by the Board earlier at its meeting held on January 12th, 2024, shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.(More to come)
