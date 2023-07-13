Wipro Q1 results: Attrition rate at 8-quarter low, headcount down by 8,812 staff1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:15 PM IST
The firm said that its attrition volume under TTM (Trailing 12 months) stood at 17.3 percent.
Azim Premji-backed information Technology firm Wipro Limited on 13 July announced its FY 2023-24 first quarter results, stating voluntary attrition has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at an 8-quarter low of 14 percent. The firm also that employee count has gone down by 8,812 individuals in the June quarter.
