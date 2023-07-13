Azim Premji-backed information Technology firm Wipro Limited on 13 July announced its FY 2023-24 first quarter results, stating voluntary attrition has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at an 8-quarter low of 14 percent. The firm also that employee count has gone down by 8,812 individuals in the June quarter.

As per details, Voluntary attrition is in IT Services computed on a quarterly annualized basis and excludes DOP.

Wipro's total employee count also went down from 258,570 at the end of FY23 to 249,758 at the end of Q1.

Sharing the Q1 results via a stock regulatory filing, the firm said that its attrition volume under TTM (Trailing 12 months) stood at 17.3 percent from 19.4 percent in the previous quarter. TTM is a term used to describe the past 12 consecutive months of a firm's performance data, that's used for reporting financial figures.'

In other data related to attrition, the firm said that in Q1 FY2023-24, the voluntary attrition TTM -- for IT services excluding ESOP -- was 17.3 percent, in comparison to 23 percent recorded in Q1 FY 2022-23. While the same was recorded 19.4 percent in FY 2022-23 overall.

Apart from this, Wipro's digital operations platform which is excluded from the voluntary IT Services attrition, was recorded 9.2 percent for Q1 2023-24.