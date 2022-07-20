Wipro posts upbeat Q2 guidance at 3-5%; Q1 net profit down 21%2 min read . 20 Jul 2022
- Revenue in dollar terms grew 2.1% sequentially in constant currency to $2.74 billion on the back of some large deal wins as well as expansion in smaller deals
Wipro Ltd expects revenue for the quarter ended September to be in the range of $2.81-2.87 billion, translating to a sequential growth of 3-5%, faster than the 1-3% it had forecast for the June quarter.
Unlike Infosys, which provides annual forecasts, Wipro typically guides for the quarter ahead.
The upbeat guidance is keeping in mind the robust deal pipeline and performance in sales, Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro, told reporters in Bengaluru.
The company’s net profit for the June quarter declined 20.7% to ₹2,563 crore from ₹3,232 crore in the year-ago period because of a higher base on account of competitive tax rates in the previous year as well as a lower other income in the first quarter. The company’s profit missed Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹3,048 crore.
The revenue for the June quarter grew 19% annually to ₹21,529 crore on the back of a strong demand environment for cloud, digital engineering, and cyber security services. Revenue was in line with Bloomberg estimates of ₹21,485 crore.
“Our order bookings grew 32% from a year earlier in total contract value terms, powered by large transformational deals, and our pipeline today is at an all-time high. We continue to reinforce the investments that allow us to grow our business, remain agile in the market and efficient as an organization while staying focused on serving our clients even better," Delaporte said.
Operating margin narrowed to 15% in the June quarter from 18.8% a year ago and 17% in the preceding three months due to investments in various capabilities.
On a trailing 12-month basis, the voluntary attrition rate for the June quarter rose to 23.3% from 15.5% a year ago, indicating demand for tech talent continues to outpace supply, a trend seen across the industry. However, it moderated from 23.8% in the March quarter