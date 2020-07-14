Wipro Q1 earnings: Five things to watch out for

BENGALURU: Wipro Ltd will announce its fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings later on Tuesday, the second company IT services company to do so after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd detailed results last week.

April-June earnings are crucial, given that the period bore the full brunt of the lockdown imposed, effective 25 March, to contain the spread of covid-19.

For the March quarter, Wipro had reported a 6% year-on-year fall in profit to ₹2,345.20, with revenue at ₹15,711 crore, up 4.7%.

Investors and analysts will assess the impact of the pandemic-induced crisis and focus on the way forward, more so given that a new chief executive officer (CEO) has joined Wipro in these challenging times.

TCS has reported a 13.8% year-on-year drop in fiscal-first quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimates, as clients cut spending amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company has said it expects a gradual recovery, driven by growth in Europe.

Here are five things to watch out for in Wipro’s June quarter results:

Guidance

Given the uncertainty, analysts believe IT companies will refrain from providing an annual guidance. Wipro typically gives quarterly revenue guidance but did not do so in the last quarter citing lack of clarity because of the pandemic.

"We expect Wipro to wait for one more quarter for providing quarterly guidance," IDBI Capital said in a note. In terms of revenue growth, analysts forecast IT services revenue to decline 8% sequentially in constant currency terms. On a consolidated basis, rupee revenues are expected to decline 6.3% quarter-on-quarter, according to ICICI Securities.

CEO Strategy

Wipro’s appointment of Capgemini veteran Thierry Delaporte as the CEO & MD effective 6 July seems to be a step in the right direction to turn around the company, according to analysts at brokerage firms. "Wipro has all the key ingredients for a turnaround," ICICI Securities said in a note. Investors will hence be keen to understand Delaporte’s strategy to drive industry-leading growth and revival timeline of impacted verticals.

H1-B Visa

US President Donald Trump through a proclamation on 22 June suspended the H-1B and other work visas, aimed at protecting local American jobs. As companies like Wipro use these visas to send their skilled employees to work onsite in client locations, management commentary on the impact will be closely watched. To negate the impact of any visa ban, Wipro has been hiring talent in the US and as part of its localisation efforts, with 69.5% of its workforce in the US was locally staffed as of FY20. So while the impact is not expected to be huge, it will be interesting to observe if the company takes a strong position on the political issue.

Key Verticals

Analysts suggest technology spending in the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) sector to show some buoyancy despite slowdown. Some recovery in US retail is expected with technology spend priorities in areas such as building omni-channel business models and in-store analytics. Positive enterprise trend in healthcare vertical is expected where Wipro has a higher exposure, according to HDFC Securities.

Recovery Outlook

Indian IT is expected to recover between Q2 and Q3 of FY21, according to most analysts. "While the severity of the economic impact has been reasonably factored, the trajectory of recovery is uncertain. We expect the demand trajectory to rebound sharply based on our top-down industry scenario analysis, primary checks, resilient dynamics in core verticals and strong digital playbook," HDFC Securities said in a note.

According to the brokerage firm, Indian IT firms including Wipro has delivered a consistent track record of market-share gains compared with global IT companies across tech mega trends and market cycles, which reflect the strong competitive advantage. So any management commentary on recovery will be closely monitored.

