Wipro Q1 earnings: Five things to watch out for

US President Donald Trump through a proclamation on 22 June suspended the H-1B and other work visas, aimed at protecting local American jobs. As companies like Wipro use these visas to send their skilled employees to work onsite in client locations, management commentary on the impact will be closely watched. To negate the impact of any visa ban, Wipro has been hiring talent in the US and as part of its localisation efforts, with 69.5% of its workforce in the US was locally staffed as of FY20. So while the impact is not expected to be huge, it will be interesting to observe if the company takes a strong position on the political issue.