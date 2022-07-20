Wipro Q1 net profit tanks 21% to 2,563.6 cr, misses Street estimates

Wipro Q1 results: Information technology (IT) giant Wipro on Wednesday reported a 20.94% year-on-year (YoY) dip in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,563.6 crore (attributable to the equity holders of the company) for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23). Wipro had posted a consolidated PAT of ₹3,242.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

