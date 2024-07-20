Wipro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.64% YOY

Wipro Q1 Results Live : Wipro declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 3.8% and the profit increasing by 4.64% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.1% while the profit increased by 5.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise by 12.68% q-o-q but decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed positive growth, up by 1.97% q-o-q and increased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹5.73, marking a 6.3% Y-o-Y increase.

Wipro's recent returns have been noteworthy, with 7.03% return in the last 1 week, 18.76% return in the last 6 months, and 21.62% YTD return.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, Wipro holds a market cap of ₹299469.4 Cr and has a 52wk high/low of ₹574.4 & ₹375.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied ratings, with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 14 analysts giving a Sell rating, 12 analysts giving a Hold rating, 6 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 3 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, stands at Hold.

Wipro Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 21963.8 22208.3 -1.1% 22831 -3.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2827.5 2509.3 +12.68% 3066.1 -7.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 178.2 346.2 -48.53% 181 -1.55% Total Operating Expense 18356.9 18671 -1.68% 19379.4 -5.28% Operating Income 3606.9 3537.3 +1.97% 3451.6 +4.5% Net Income Before Taxes 4021.6 3862.2 +4.13% 3797.5 +5.9% Net Income 3003.2 2834.6 +5.95% 2870.1 +4.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.73 5.51 +3.93% 5.39 +6.3%