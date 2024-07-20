Wipro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.64% YOY

Wipro Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.8% YoY & profit increased by 4.64% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Wipro Q1 Results Live
Wipro Q1 Results Live

Wipro Q1 Results Live : Wipro declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 3.8% and the profit increasing by 4.64% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.1% while the profit increased by 5.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise by 12.68% q-o-q but decreased by 7.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed positive growth, up by 1.97% q-o-q and increased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 5.73, marking a 6.3% Y-o-Y increase.

Wipro's recent returns have been noteworthy, with 7.03% return in the last 1 week, 18.76% return in the last 6 months, and 21.62% YTD return.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, Wipro holds a market cap of 299469.4 Cr and has a 52wk high/low of 574.4 & 375.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied ratings, with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 14 analysts giving a Sell rating, 12 analysts giving a Hold rating, 6 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 3 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, stands at Hold.

Wipro Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue21963.822208.3-1.1%22831-3.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2827.52509.3+12.68%3066.1-7.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization178.2346.2-48.53%181-1.55%
Total Operating Expense18356.918671-1.68%19379.4-5.28%
Operating Income3606.93537.3+1.97%3451.6+4.5%
Net Income Before Taxes4021.63862.2+4.13%3797.5+5.9%
Net Income3003.22834.6+5.95%2870.1+4.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.735.51+3.93%5.39+6.3%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3003.2Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21963.8Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
